Lancaster County businesses will be able to access a portion of $246.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding, through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), through three local economic development partners.

The recently-announced funding will enable EDC Finance Corp., Ben Franklin Technology Partnership and Community First Foundation to make direct equity investments and loans to small businesses.

Capital programs are scheduled to be open by Oct. 17, Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) recently announced.

Small businesses will be able to apply for funding through economic development organizations and others. DCED is responsible for distributing the funds to eligible economic development partners who will administer the funding to qualifying businesses.

Here are the local economic development partners that will administer the funds:

Ben Franklin Technology Partners Central & Northern Pennsylvania, $19,678,479

EDC Finance Corp. – $5,071,000

Pennsylvania CDFI Network (which includes Community First Fund) – $45,000,000

Each organization has a different focus, which means different kinds of businesses may benefit. Lisa Riggs, president of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, said the organization is awaiting details on how to administer the funds. Details will be posted on the organization’s website, edclancaster.com.

The EDC Finance Corp, which was founded by the EDC, was awarded $5.07 million through the Revolving Loan Fund program, which provides funding to economic development organizations to create or recapitalize revolving loan funds to support financing for Pennsylvania small businesses.

Essentially, Riggs said, the $5 million expands the money available for loans to small businesses locally. The way the program is structured allows the money to remain in the community. She added the money is being dispersed in installments and will be a revolving loan fund.

EDC Finance Corp. is a community-based private, not-for-profit organization that was founded by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County in 1987 to provide Lancaster County businesses access to state and local economic development incentive financing resources.

Community First Fund will receive a portion of $45 million awarded to Pennsylvania CDFI Network, a coalition of 17 state-based community development financial institutions that primarily provide financing options for small businesses. In addition to Lancaster, Community First serves Adams, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Franklin, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, Philadelphia and York counties.

Ben Franklin Technology Partners is receiving $19.67 million from the Direct Venture Investment program, which provides seed and later-stage capital for existing and emerging companies involved in the development and commercialization of technologically advanced products and processes.

John Sider, Ben Franklin vice president of business development, said its focus is on venture capital. It will augment and amplify the support the organization can give to emerging technology businesses.

“We are looking to identify high-growth potential companies, including those in Lancaster where we have portfolio companies,” he said.

He said the funding will enable Ben Franklin to be a larger, local participant in venture funding rounds for fast-growing high tech companies ensuring that the funding is done locally instead of businesses looking to California or Massachusetts. .

The money will also be used to augment co-investment partnerships with foundations in underserved communities to access capital and that Ben Franklin would love to find a partner in Lancaster County. To learn more go to cnp.benfranklin.org/