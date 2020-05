Joel Heisey and Nelson Ebersole conducted a public auction of real estate May 9 for the Alta G. Patches estate at 1800 Birch Road, Lebanon. A 103-acre farm sold for $2.65 million to Jesse and Doris Ruppert, of Myerstown.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 11 for Brandon M. and Jenny R. Weaver at 34 N. Ninth St., Akron. A two-unit apartment sold for $205,000 to Jeff Risse, of Lititz.