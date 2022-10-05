Three Lancaster County apprentices will head to Florida in March 2023 to compete in a national competition after they earned top scores in the ABC Keystone Chapter’s Individual Local Craft Competition.

They are:

Plumbing apprentice Richard Barnhart of Millersville, who works for Frey Lutz Corp., West Hempfield Township.

Carpentry apprentice Matthew Flores of Ronks, who is employed by Benchmark Construction Co. Inc. in West Earl Township.

Electrical apprentice Evan Williams of Lancaster, who is employed by Haller Enterprises in Manheim Township.

The competition was held Saturday at the Chapter’s training facility in Manheim. The top scorers who demonstrated their superior skills, training and safe work practices earned an all-expenses paid trip to the upcoming 2023 ABC National Craft Competition (NCC) to be held March 16, 2023, in Kissimmee, Florida. At the National Craft Competition, they will compete against craftspeople from ABC’s 68 chapters nationwide. The local craft competition is made possible through support of ABC Keystone Chapter members.

To compete locally, the apprentices must rank in the top five of their trade class. The Keystone Chapter’s Pennsylvania-registered apprenticeship program offers education in 10 trades and focuses on hands-on education under the guidance of experienced instructors.

Ahead of the practical trade skills competition, the apprentices were required to take a written test contributing to the remaining 25% of their total score. Then, they competed in a hands-on portion that required them to pay attention to safety while working on projects that were carefully designed to test practical and problem-solving skills.

The hands-on portion of the individual competition contributed to 75% of their total score and was judged by construction industry professionals. Individual competitors were not given details of their project build prior to the event.

This year, the competition also featured the Chapter’s first-ever Team Competition designed to demonstrate safety along with craft interdependency and teamwork; simulate working conditions where planning is critical to success; highlight individual leadership and workmanship skills as the project was assembled and completed; and working through problems as a team.

During the team competition, four craft journey-level professionals worked as a team to complete a series of craft-specific tasks focused on electrical, plumbing, sheet metal/HVAC and carpentry in a six-hour period.

Team competitors were not required to take a written assessment. Teams were provided craft specifications and drawings no more than 24 hours ahead of the event.

The winning team was from Benchmark Construction Co. Inc. including members:

Carpentry: Jason Birdwell, Benchmark Construction Co. Inc., West Earl Township.

Electrical: Gavin Sangrey, Meadow Valley Electric Inc., Clay Township.

Plumbing: Ryan Eberly, Flow Mechanical, Penn Township.

Sheet Metal: Phillip Gregg, James Craft & Son Inc., Newberry Township, York County.

In addition to the winners, here are the apprentices who earned the chance to compete:

Carpentry

Brandon Anchant of East Petersburg, Benchmark Construction Co. Inc., West Earl Township.

Charles Miller of Elizabethtown, Wickersham Construction and Engineering Inc., Lancaster.

Brett Travis of Annville, Benchmark Construction Co. Inc., West Earl Township.

Electrical

Cory Clites of York, Cyprium Solutions Inc., East Petersburg.

Cayden Heiselman of Quarryville, D&T Electric LLC, Manheim Township.

Plumbing

David Barth (Harrisburg), James Craft & Son Inc., Newberry Township, York County.

Leah Hoptak (Wrightsville), James Craft & Son Inc. Newberry Township, York County.

Lucas Teare (York Haven), James Craft & Son Inc. Newberry Township, York County.