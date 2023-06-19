Metin Dede, 52, a father of three, took six months to find work as an electrical panel fabricator for Tait Towers Manufacturing.

A physics teacher from Turkey who now lives in Manheim Township, the biggest barrier to getting hired in Lancaster County was language.

“The job was easy,” he said.

In April, after months of searching, Florinda D. Falconio, 45, of Lancaster Township, found what she calls her ideal job with Equus Workforce Solutions in Harrisburg as a human resource generalist. She travels eight counties helping people find jobs.

It wasn’t an easy road. She went to counseling to recover from what she described as debilitating panic attacks, then she took every training and job support offered at Lancaster County CareerLink. She is also on her way to being certified in human resources.

It’s not that Dede and Falconio didn’t want to work: They had barriers to getting hired.

Experts say a tight labor market is forcing employers to take a closer look at people they might have previously overlooked and it is one of the reasons Lancaster city’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has declined to a 23-year low in April, the most recent data available. The city’s unemployment rate, 3.3%, is closer to the county rate, 2.4%, than it has been in 22 years. The county’s rate is also historically low, near a record that’s stood for more than 30 years.

“A positive I note with Lancaster city is that not only has the labor force participation increased by 700 (people) from previous year,” wrote Valerie Hatfield, assistant director of the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board. “But they are reflected in employed as opposed to unemployed, which helps lower the (unemployment) rate.”

In April 2000, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.4% while the city’s was 3%. Both were the lowest since 1990.

A year later, as the country entered a recession, the county’s unemployment in April 2001 was 2.9% and the city’s was 3.8%, a difference of less than 1 percentage point.

What’s going on

Rae Ann Miller, data analyst with Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, the closeness of the city and county unemployment rates is a consequence of a tight labor market.

Hatfield said it is important to note that Lancaster city incorporates less than 10% of Lancaster County’s total labor force. The current number of unemployed in Lancaster City is 900 people.

Ivy Berry, program manager at PA CareerLink Lancaster County, said there are many contributing factors to the employment success of city residents. She said CareerLink staff are seeing a greater propensity to search and apply for self-sufficient employment. That is, unemployed people are weighing options and selecting the best employment fit for them, she said in an email.

Those residents finding work also have a strong connection to community resources and agencies that encourage and assist people with barriers, basic needs and literacy/remediation skills, Berry said in an email.

One measure of prospective workers connecting with help to land a job or upskill comes from Tec Centro, which provides bilingual job training and support to help the unemployed and underemployed find family-sustaining jobs. It has a waiting list of 1,300, organizers said recently.

Berry said successful job seekers are tapping into employers who are more willing to hire reentry and English-as-a-Second Language individuals.

Other factors, Berry said the CareerLink team has identified that contribute to the city residents finding jobs, include:

greater participation in CareerLink services such as workshops, hiring events, personalized services;

interested in becoming job ready and being aware of transferable skills;

increased attendance at local job fairs, ready to interview, and obtain employment

desire to build a solid network system of support to secure and maintain employment, provide encouragement and advice when conflicts or barriers arise;

reluctance to remain on unemployment compensation because they find the system difficult with no extensions available.

Inflation’s impact

Jeremy Young, director of Community & Economic Development at Lancaster City Alliance, said the city residents may be seeking employment, some in second or third jobs, because COVID-19 safety net programs, including rental assistance, are ending as inflation has soared.

“In general, COVID assistance has really dried up, and that has triggered folks to prioritize getting work,” he said.

Similarly, housing affordability continues to be an urgent need as people seek more than one job to make ends meet.

Young pointed out that while low unemployment may be viewed as a positive, it alone is not an indicator of economic success for individuals.

Growing need comes at a time when employers are particularly interested, he pointed out.

“In a tight job market, some employers are having difficulty filling jobs … so that they seriously consider folks who may not have been strongly considered. Maybe they are being considered more closely so the job market is so tight,” Young said.

Something else about 2001

In April 2001, when the city and county unemployment rates were divided by less than 1%, the nation’s longest postwar expansion ended, as the U.S. economy entered a recession in March 2001, after an unprecedented 10 years of growth.

Unemployment rates are cyclical, falling to lows prior to recessions. Lancaster County sometimes lags behind national indicators. Nationally, Manufacturing’s downturn started in late summer of 2000 and deepened in 2001, as businesses sharply reduced spending on machinery, computers, and other capital goods, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, retail sales and the housing market, both of which tend to be highly cyclical, held steady throughout most of 2001.