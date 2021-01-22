Lancaster Countians have turned somewhat more bullish, with consumer confidence rallying in early January to reach its second highest level since the pandemic began, a new survey shows.

The monthly Consumer Sentiment Index, based on a local survey taken the first seven days of the month, jumped seven points to 90.4 in January. That mark is surpassed only by October’s 92.6.

Meanwhile, the national index tumbled seven points to 73.8, again moving in the opposite direction than the local indicator. January’s mark is the fifth time in nine months they’ve been out of sync.

That’s a far cry from its 100-plus mark at the start of 2020, when the economy was relatively healthy and COVID-19 had yet to run wild. The local index debuted in April, as the outbreak shoved the county and nation into a recession almost overnight.

Nationally, consumer confidence is tracked by the University of Michigan. The local survey, modeled after the university’s methods, is taken by the Center for Regional Analysis of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, with the assistance of LNP | LancasterOnline.

Consumer confidence is important to measure because it's one of the few forward-looking economic indicators. Confident consumers are more likely to spend money, and consumer spending is the biggest economic driver.

The local index’s January score comes from surveys taken by 626 respondents, who shared their views as COVID-19 vaccinations got underway, an encouraging event that was noted by many of the respondents, and just days after then-President Donald Trump signed another hefty COVID-19 relief bill.

Elevating the score in January were improved household finances and weaker pessimism about the local economy, both reversing their December trajectories, according to center director Naomi Young.

For example, in January the percentage of local respondents anticipating favorable business conditions here rose to 21%. That indicator stood at the mid-teens when the pandemic started.

Meanwhile, the percentage of respondents expecting unfavorable business conditions here, which was 40% when the pandemic hit, fell to 21%.

“As more people are vaccinated, businesses should be able to return to pre-pandemic conditions, although this may not be until the second half of the year,” said one anonymous survey respondent. (Survey respondents are not asked to provide their names.)

“Although certain sectors have been hit especially hard from COVID,” said another respondent, “I anticipate them weathering the storm and the community rallying around them.”

That local optimism about future business conditions in Lancaster County continued to surpass local optimism about conditions nationwide, with the gap expanding in January to 6 points -- its widest since the local survey began.

“The return of confidence in the local economy is a positive signal for the start of 2021 – one that hopefully builds momentum,” Young said in an email announcing the January index figures.

“The new year is starting with greater certainty around fiscal stimulus and other initiatives from the federal government, which will help all segments of the county recover," she said.