More than $60 million in U.S. Navy contracts awarded this year are fueling growth at Lancaster city-based Photonis Defense.

Last week, the company hired about 10 new employees to meet the first orders from a $21.9 million contract with the Naval Warfare Center Weapons Division for 125-millimeter wave power modules, said Larry Stack, CEO and president. The company, a subsidiary of the French firm Photonis, is located at 1000 New Holland Ave. in the Burle Corporate Park, which traces its history to 1942 when RCA developed a manufacturing plant there to make radio tubes and electronic vacuum tubes for the Navy. That business eventually became Burle Industries, which was acquired by Photonis in 2005.

Photonis Defense designs and manufactures high power, broadband microwave power amplifiers, combining both vacuum electronics and solid-state technologies. It also supplies 68% of the world’s market for image intensifier tubes, which are used for night vision systems.

The second contract is for $38.9 million to make amplifier power modules.

In an interview Friday, Stack said in addition to the two large contracts, the company is building a new microwave test center and expanding manufacturing of power tubes, digital low-light sensors and night vision systems.

“One of the things we have our sights set on is building an image intensifier tube manufacturing facility in Lancaster,” Stack said.

Depending on where the facility is built, it could add 100 to 400 people to the company, he said.

The company has branched out to make night vision goggles for the growing non-military market that includes uses such as hiking, hunting, astronomy, boating and fishing.

“It’s only the superpower you can actually purchase,” Stack said. Night vision goggles cost thousands of dollars.

Why the Navy contracts are significant

Photonis Defense beat out much larger companies to win the contracts.

The $38.9 million contract is for five years and was awarded in March. It is called a fixed-price, indefinite delivery/ indefinite quantity contract, which means the military places orders as needed for up to $38.9 million. The $21.9 million contract was awarded in May and is the same type of contract.

The nature of the contracts makes it difficult to plan to grow as a company might typically do with a contract.

“With these contracts, the Department of Defense sets a ceiling value for each contract,” Stack said. “They don’t tell you how many they are going to order - and they don’t tell you when the order will come …. For these two particular contracts the government has already placed orders but we don’t know if the number will remain constant over the five-year life cycle.”

Usually, the company will get a few months' notice of an order. Then, it can take six to 10 weeks to build the complicated and precise devices.

Stack said the company anticipates adding to its workforce through the contract period - and beyond.

The contracts are significant for the small company with just 65 employees, Stack said.

Photonis Defense bid against companies four- to five-times bigger with just as long of a history in manufacturing, Stack said.

“This speaks to the quality and educational level of the employees we have,” Stack said. “We have an excellent reputation with the Department of Defense and a clean facility with a combination of old and new technology.”

The workforce

Stack said Photonis Defense’s workforce is a mix of generations, professions and technical skills. Some positions such as a vacuum electron device engineer are so specific to the industry that the recruitment pool is very small. He said an important part of the company’s workforce are its assemblers.

Stack said some of the assemblers, many of whom are women, have been with the company for decades and their experience maintains quality control.

“I’m very loath to lose any of my older workers,” Stack said. “They are critical to the success of the company.”

Stack said jobs at Photonis range from machinist, chemical platers, computer aided design technicians, financial personnel and general laborers.

A device manufacturing technician, a job that requires a two-year degree, pays between $55,000 and $65,000, depending on experience, according to a Photonis Defense online job ad. An advertisement for a staff accountant for the company lists a similar pay range. Some jobs require a security clearance.

“It’s quite a diverse workforce,” Stack said.

Stack said Lancaster’s cultural diversity, arts and less hectic atmosphere helps in recruiting people who may be looking for a change from larger companies in California.

Photonis Defense makes 23 different kinds of power tubes and nine different kinds of microwave products. Photonis makes tubes that are used to power the BBC’s broadcast and other devices that require a lot of power such as radars and satellites. Tubes carried in F-15 fighter jets and the ballistic missile defense warning system are all made in Lancaster, Stack said.

“These strategic wins over other companies in California and here in Pennsylvania cements Photonis’ position in the community as a very viable manufacturer,” Stack said.

He said the contracts will lead to more production and that can lead to more contracts and expansion.

“Then, hopefully in the near future, we will expand outside of the industrial park and all of that is good news for the community,” Stack said.

Sewer plans

Unrelated to its contract and expansion plans, Photonis Defense garnered public visibility this month when Lancaster City Council amended its sewer control plan in response to the company’s request. Photonis wants to discharge fluid from its boiler system into the city’s sewer system.

Chief Planner Douglas Smith told the city council on Aug. 9 that Photonis had to disconnect its wastewater from the sewer system years ago after Burle Business Park’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit lapsed. The park regained its permit but Photonis had to continue storing its wastewater in a roughly 6,000-gallon tank and periodically have it trucked elsewhere for disposal, he said.

Council’s approval was a green light in terms of volume – which Smith said equates to the amount roughly 20 to 25 homes would put into the system each day. But Smith told council that before the discharge can begin, city engineers still need to test the fluid to ensure there aren’t contaminants that would make it unsafe in a system that would send it into the Conestoga River post-treatment.

“There are still a number of steps to get to the finish line and more scrutiny will be applied,” Smith said.

– LNP correspondent Rebecca Logan contributed to this report.