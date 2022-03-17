Reveal Global Consulting LLC, a company with offices in Lancaster and Maryland, has agreed to pay $820,000 to the federal government to resolve allegations that it improperly billed the Defense Intelligence Agency, United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced Thursday.

The company, which admitted no wrongdoing in the settlement, is accused of inflating bills and billing for employees who had left the company. A call and email to the company were not answered Thursday. The company was formed in Lancaster in 2013 and based at 432 Beaver St. and listed Ryan Davis of Windsor as its founder, according to state records. In August 2020, the company registered its address as 342 N. Queen St., the site of the Candy Factory, a co-working space in Lancaster city. Its mailing address was listed as a co-working space in Maryland, according to state records. A registered address is the official address of a business used for important correspondence and is legally required when setting up a company.

According to the settlement, Reveal entered into a contract in September 2017 to provide services related to the Spearheading CIO Applied Research and Leading Edge Technologies program by designing and building a software system for use by the Defense Intelligence Agency. Details about the program were not available.

Under the time-and-materials contract, Reveal could bill the U.S. only for time it actually expended and materials it required to fulfill its contractual obligations. The Department of Justice accused Reveal of billing the Defense Intelligence Agency for one-twelfth of the total contract even for months in which less than one-twelfth of the total required effort was devoted to the contract, devoting fewer than the promised employees for multiple months, submitting inflated and misstated bills for work by subcontractors, and invoicing the Defense Intelligence Agency for work supposedly performed by Reveal employees who had already left the company.

Throughout the contract, the DOJ said Reveal failed to establish and maintain an adequate, effective timekeeping system.

“There is no excuse for invoicing the United States for work that was not done,” Williams said. “Companies that work for the United States have a moral and legal obligation to ensure that the United States receives the goods and services for which it is paying, and the United States Attorney’s Office is ready to investigate and punish contractors who flout this fundamental rule.”

The case was the result of collaborative work of investigators, Defense Intelligence Agency Office of the Inspector General, Department of Defense Office of the Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigations Services, the Defense Contract Audit Agency, and DOJ, said William Borden, Assistant Inspector General for Investigations, Defense Intelligence Agency, in a news release.

“The settlement agreement announced today is the result of a joint investigative effort with the Defense Intelligence Agency Office of the Inspector General and demonstrates the DCIS’ ongoing commitment to protect the integrity of DoD procurement,” said Special Agent in Charge Patrick J. Hegarty, Defense Criminal Investigations Services Northeast Field Office, in a news release.

This investigation was conducted as part of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania’s Affirmative Civil Enforcement Strike Force with investigators from the Defense Intelligence Agency Office of Inspector General and Defense Criminal Investigations Services, with assistance from the Department of Commerce Office of Inspector General and Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul W. Kaufman handled the investigation and settlement.

The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only; there has been no determination of liability.