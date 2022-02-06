Lancaster colleges seek to meet shortage of registered nurses

Millersville University graduate nursing student Domonique Scott, 36, knows all too well that her profession is a calling. It’s been calling her since she was a hospital housekeeper and saw nurses work up close.

“Nurses drive the hospital,” Scott said. “I was like, ‘Wow I want to be a nurse.’”

Scott went on to become a medical assistant and then, seven years ago, she became a registered nurse. Now, in addition to her bedside job in York, she is studying for an advanced degree at MU while teaching as a clinical instructor at HACC. The studies are leading her away from the stress of bedside nursing but not out of the profession.

She persisted in her career as a bedside nurse, even after contracting COVID-19, even as she saw colleagues burn out from the long hours and exasperation with the pandemic.

Ratios of patients to nurses can jump if just one nurse calls out. Scott recalled picking up a colleague’s assigned patients at the change of shift. The fellow nurse said she was in tears trying to keep five very sick people alive.

Staffing issues are just one part of the strain nurses have faced during the pandemic. To limit staff exposures to COVID-19, nurses have been expected to take care of all of a patient’s needs including housekeeping, dining and respiration therapy, according to Kelly Kuhns, who directs the nursing doctorate program at MU’s Wehrheim School of Nursing. Kuhns says nurses have told her the work is hard, but the worst part is how they are treated by people they are caring for.

“Since the pandemic I feel a lot of nurses feel like we’re overworked,” Scott said. “You would think the pandemic would be over but it’s not. There’s not enough nurses to take care of these patients. You try to do your best.”

A shortage of nurses is shaking up the profession from the bedside to the classroom. How the ranks of nursing will be filled is not clear even as enrollment in programs remains fairly steady, experts said.

Since 2019 vacancy rates for nurses providing direct patient care have increased 30%, according to a December hospital survey by the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.

To help address the situation Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bipartisan bill into law on Jan. 26 to help hospitals in the worsening staffing crisis. The bill sends $6 million to eight Lancaster County health care facilities to retain and recruit hospital nurses.

The money is part of $225 million in statewide relief funded through the American Rescue Plan, with $210 million earmarked to recruit and retain staff at acute-care and general hospitals as well as behavioral health facilities.

Another $15 million will quadruple the funds available for the Pennsylvania High Education Assistance Agency’s nurse loan forgiveness program.

Even before the pandemic, jobs for nurses in Lancaster County were expected to increase more than they were nationally. Lancaster County registered nurse positions were projected to increase 15% from 5,150 in 2018 to 5,930 in 2028, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. About 373 more nurses will be needed annually by 2028, including those who leave the profession or leave the area, according to that pre-pandemic projection.

Nationally, employment of registered nurses is projected to grow 9% from 3.08 million in 2020 to 3.36 million in 2030, about as fast as the average for all occupations. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said about 194,500 openings for registered nurses are projected each year, on average, over the decade. Many of those openings are expected to result from the need to replace workers who transfer to different occupations or exit the labor force, such as to retire.

Nursing has weathered shortages before. This time — with stresses of COVID-19, including pressure to vaccinate, and an aging nurse population — it may be different.

Experts say technology and drawing people from diverse backgrounds can help in the long run.

Overwhelmed

A 2021 survey by the American Nurses Foundation revealed that 34% of American nurses do not feel emotionally healthy, a large number of whom have experienced trauma due to the COVID-19 pandemic and no longer wish to be in their job.

The survey said about 50% were leaving or considering leaving the profession within six months. When asked why nurses intend to leave, 47% of respondents said because work is negatively affecting their health and well-being, 41% because of staffing shortages, and 31% because of a lack of support from their employer during the pandemic.

“That’s definitely what I’m seeing,” said Kuhns, the MU nursing director who holds a doctorate in nursing. “At the beginning of the pandemic nurses were our superheroes. People were sending them meals and there was a lot of recognition, but that quickly waned.”

Kuhns pointed to recent videos of flight attendants attacked over mask requirements and said nurses experience similar attacks out of the public eye.

“They bear the brunt of frustration,” Kuhns said.

The American Nurses Foundation survey said 56% of nurses in Pennsylvania reported feeling overwhelmed.

The situation has become worse through the pandemic, the American Nurses Foundation found. Since the Foundation’s first mental health and wellness survey in June-July 2020, self-reported burnout has increased by 350%.

Young nurses, in particular, noted that they feel a stigma continues to exist around seeking mental health support.

Shortage tsunami

MU’s Kuhns said in 2025 high school graduation rates are expected to drop dramatically. The shortage of nurses is expected to reach a half million just as aging Baby Boomers need more care.

“We call it the shortage tsunami,” Kuhns said.

Patient care is going to suffer unless solutions are found, Kuhns said. Building resilience in nurses is difficult when they continue to bear a heavier burden.

What’s more, Kuhns said, the burnout harms one of nursing’s best recruiting tools — family connections.

“People in the profession, if they’re wiped out, they’re less likely to encourage others,” Kuhns said. “We’re cutting off our nose to spite our face.”

Kuhns said nurses are spending fewer years in bedside practice before heading into other tracks such as nurse practitioner. Training nurse practitioners has become increasingly a way to address the lack of family practice doctors.

“At the heart of it, nursing is known as a degree you can get and you start at a really competitive salary but you might not always bump up as fast as other careers,” Kuhns said. “You do have to want to work with people. There’s still that piece and I hope it can continue.”

Rita Wise, program director of associates, master’s and doctor of nursing practice programs at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences in East Lampeter Township, said nursing has changed a lot in the last 30 years.

“Patients I take care of now on med-surg (medical surgical floor) possibly would have been in ICU years ago. They are surviving more critical episodes and the patient population is getting older,” said Wise, who holds a doctorate in nursing and also works as a per-diem nurse.

Another pressure point: More people have access to health care and they are using it. That makes the demand for nurses greater.

“The shortage is coming. We’ve known it’s coming,” Wise said.

Recruitment and education

Interestingly, nursing schools aren’t seeing steep declines.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve actually seen an increase in folks looking to enter the health care industry,” said Dr. Erika Wilkinson, associate vice president of strategic enrollment management at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences. “Health care is a stable, fast-growing and high-paying field, so we often see an influx in times of economic hardship.”

Wilkinson has also seen students who are moved by their own personal experiences as patients or family members moving through the health care system, and want to give back as a health care provider.

“After several years of stable enrollment, we saw larger increases in the last two years,” she said.” We’re starting to see enrollment level off a bit now, but with increasing demand and growing wages for health care providers, we anticipate figures will continue to grow.”

In the 2020-21 school year, the school conferred 467 degrees, according to its annual report.

The profession could do a much better job recruiting men and minorities, Kuhns said. She’s mentored students from two-year degrees through bachelor’s who are in master’s programs.

Wise said nursing programs face a similar struggle with staff that hospitals do. To educate more nurses, they need more teachers and they must come from the ranks of nurses. They may also need more space and clinical access.

She encourages nurses to look at the option of working part time as an educator. Flexibility in programs such as offering weekend classes can support students who want to switch careers and still work full time.

The simulation lab at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences was an opportunity to bolster nursing ranks even before COVID-19, she said. Nurses need clinical experience and the simulation lab can fill that gap when access to clinical experiences is limited.

“Innovation steps in and helps to mitigate the problem,” Wise said.

Technology has helped improve communication so that much has become seamless for nurses, Wise said.

Years ago, to transport someone the nurse would have to schedule a procedure and find a wheelchair. Now, transport teams handle it all.

Wise said programs that allow bedside nurses to advance professionally with rank promotions can mitigate some staff losses and keep the nursing pool stable.

Programs that allow patients to recognize nurses and staff to recognize each other also foster a collaborative rather than a toxic competitive atmosphere.

“The crisis offers opportunities for innovation and technology and to increase diversity,” Wise said.

Scott continues in her bedside career despite the challenges because she finds rewards at the bedside being an advocate for patients, especially for those who don’t have the means or someone to speak out for them concerning their medical care.

“When patients actually appreciate what you are doing for them — especially when someone remembers my name — that’s why I do what I do.”