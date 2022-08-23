Concerns about parking prompted Lancaster city zoners to delay a decision on approving changes a local developer needs to put a new brewpub, church, greenhouse and 16-unit apartment on a tract that includes the former J.C. Snavely & Sons hardware store and lumberyard just south of Harrisburg Avenue.

During a meeting Monday, the city’s zoning hearing board reviewed the special exceptions needed for the new uses for the existing buildings as well as a zoning variance required for parking at the 555 N. Charlotte St. property.

The developer asked for a reduction of required spaces from 278 to 122 spaces, a change that prompted much of the nearly two-hour discussion about the project. There are currently 71 spaces on the property.

“We’re trying to reuse existing buildings. It’s tough to reuse existing buildings, and parking is one of the reasons,” said Phil Wolgemuth, who is developing the project with his son Dan and several other local investors.

Given the different uses proposed for the property, zoning hearing board members were skeptical 122 would be enough, Zoners said they were concerned a parking shortage could create a heavy demand for parking in the neighborhood.

Zoning hearing board members requested the applicant do a parking study and then continue to talk about it at the board’s meeting in September.

“In general, they like the project, they’re just troubled by the parking,” said Dan Blakinger, the zoning hearing board’s solicitor.

A seasonal beer garden is in its second year setting up on part of the property, but the 24,000-square-foot former showroom and the 21,000-square-foot former lumber pavilion have been largely vacant since J.C. Snavely & Sons closed its store and lumberyard there in 2018 and consolidated at its headquarters in Landisville. A 3,700-square-foot building on the northern edge of the tract would become a retail greenhouse.

The new plans for the property show the beer garden staying the same size with some of it moving under the partially open-air lumber pavilion. Plans show the showroom building becoming home to a brewpub and church.

The church would occupy roughly half the building, taking the space near the main entrance of the red brick building. A prospective church tenant identified for the building plans to use it as an events center when the church isn’t meeting, Wolgemuth said.

The rest of that L-shaped building would become the brewpub. Wolgemuth said a tenant has not been identified for the space, adding that one tenant could have the brewery space as well as the beer garden but they might also be separate tenants.

The new, 16-unit apartment building would be built next to a recently renovated apartment building at the corner of West James and North Charlotte streets. One variance asked for the minimum size of the one-bedroom apartment to be reduced to 400 square feet from the 550 square feet required by the city’s zoning ordinance.

Wolgemuth was among the group that in 2003 bought the entire, roughly 4.5-acre tract along the east side of North Charlotte Street between Harrisburg Avenue and West James Street. The northern, 1 1/2-acre part of that tract is the former home of Champion Blower & Forge Co., which was remade in 2004 into a 21,000-square-foot retail strip, the Champion Forge Center, which includes restaurants and stores.

The current redevelopment plan focuses on the southern end of The Warehouse District, which includes the entire east side of North Charlotte Street between West James Street and Harrisburg Avenue. Before it was a lumber yard for J.C. Snavely & Sons, the property was owned by B.B. Martin, which opened a lumber and coal yard in 1900.