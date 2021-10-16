Suburban residential customers of Lancaster city’s water bureau could see their rates jump by 21.2% to help pay for $104.3 million of upgrades to its system, the city announced Friday.

The city’s Bureau of Water filed the proposed rate hike – its first since 2015 -- with the state Public Utility Commission on Sept. 30. Typically, the PUC takes up to nine months to decide this type of request.

Customers who are unhappy with the rate proposal have until Nov. 30 to file a formal complaint with the PUC. They also have the option of writing a letter to the PUC expressing their objection at any time during the rate case. A request for a formal complaint form or a letter can be sent to the PUC at P.O. Box 3265, Harrisburg, PA 17105-3265. Public input hearings will be scheduled once the case is assigned to an administrative law judge, according to the PUC.

If the rate request is approved in full, the system’s average suburban residential customer using 13,600 gallons of water per quarter would see his or her quarterly bill increase from $77.70 to $94.14, or roughly $16 more.

Other types of customers would see their bills grow too. Commercial customers using 68,000 gallons per month would see a 14.0% upturn, from $312.86 to $356.78 per month. Industrial customers using 430,000 gallons per month would see their bill rise 7.6% from $1,697.15 to $1,826.86 per month.

If approved by the PUC in full, the rate hike would add $4.0 million a year, or 21.3%, to the Bureau of Water’s revenue. That would lift its annual revenue to $32.9 million, according to the 2,700-page rate request.

The Bureau of Water serves 31,000 customers, including 29,000 residential customers, representing approximately 80,000 people, outside the city limits. The areas served are all of Lancaster Township, Manheim Township, Millersville Borough, West Lampeter Township and Pequea Township, plus portions of Manor, West Hempfield, East Hempfield and East Lampeter townships.

“Even with the proposed rate increase, the cost of City water will remain at a reasonable rate for our customers. City customers will receive water treated with the same technology used by many bottled water companies at a fraction of the cost…,” city officials said in a FAQ posted on the city’s website.

“This total (for the average residential customer) is under $1/day, or about the cost of a single 16 oz. bottle of water.”

City officials added that, even with the rate hike, its suburban residential customers will pay less than those in East Petersburg, Columbia, Elizabethtown, Denver and Mount Joy boroughs, as well as those in East Earl, Mount Joy and West Donegal townships, but about $2 more per quarter than residential customers in the city.

However, a rate hike for city residential customers is “likely” in 2022, though the specifics remain to be determined, according to the FAQ. Rate hikes for the system’s 17,000 customers in the city require City Council approval. The council last boosted water rates for city customers in 2020.

Rate hikes affecting customers outside a water system operator’s municipal boundaries fall under the jurisdiction of the PUC.

The last time the Bureau of Water wanted to raise rates for suburban customers, it initially had a much bigger sum in mind – a whopping 42%. But ultimately the PUC approved a 27.7% increase, according to LNP | LancasterOnline files.

In its new rate-hike request, the Bureau of Water argues that the extra revenue is needed to help cover the cost of improvements its system – which includes 625 miles of pipeline, 5,000 hydrants, 48,000 meters, two main pumping stations, five booster pumping stations and many other facilities -- made since the previous rate hike. The tab for upgrades through 2022 is that $104.3 million.

The most expensive venture is the construction of a $23.0 million parallel transmission main from the Oyster Point reservoir in East Hempfield Township to Race Avenue to back up the existing main, should it ever fail. That project is set to be completed this year, the filing says. The second costliest is the $15.5 million water tower and booster station on Millersville Pike (to be completed next year).

Other major projects since the 2015 rate hike, according to the filing, include the addition of a $9.3 million administration building (2017) and a $9.9 million system-wide metering upgrade (to be finished this year).