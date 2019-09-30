A provider of doula services and handmade herbal medicines plans to open a wellness cafe at 401 W. Walnut St.

Alyssa Miller, owner of Sentient Sisterhood, expects to open the Blade & Spade Coffee Apothecary by Dec. 20 at West Walnut and North Charlotte streets.

Miller said she sees the cafe as a retail extension of Sentient Sisterhood, which sells its herbal medicines and other wellness products online one week a month.

The food and coffee aspects, she said, will be focused on direct trade, single-origin coffees containing medicinal herbs, wild-forage foods and in-season produce from regenerative local farms.

The leased 700-square-foot space, to be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will seat about 15. Initially, Miller will be its sole employee. The space has been vacant since December, when a clothing store there closed.

Miller said she’s received invaluable guidance from SCORE Lancaster-Lebanon in shaping her business plan.

