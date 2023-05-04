The Lancaster Downtown Investment District grew by 33% earlier this week when it expanded its borders by adding 132 properties.

Participating property owners pay 2% of the assessed value of their properties to help pay for cleaning services, ambassadors, and an outreach specialist. Of the 733 properties in the district, 84 are tax exempt and not required to pay the assessment for services.

“The high quality of life found throughout the city, but especially in the (investment district), are a testament to the value that the (investment district) provides,” investment district Executive Director Dave Aichele said in a press release announcing the expansion. “Property owners help to pay for the services and amenities that attract the shops, restaurants, visitors, residents, small and large businesses, and real estate investment to the (investment district).”

Ambassadors, recognizable by the red shirts they wear, work seven days a week from 2:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. as public safety escorts, while also reporting quality-of-life concerns. Wearing blue shirts, the cleaning service workers maintain public sidewalks and spaces seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Members of each team are paid $16 per hour.

The outreach specialist, who earns $20 an hour, connects people experiencing homelessness, addiction, and mental illness to services where they can get the help they need.

Citing an increased presence of ambassadors and cleaning workers to earn a livable wage as well as supporting more beautification efforts downtown, the rate property owners pay to participate in the DID will increase to 2.15% in fiscal year 2025-26, 2.3% in fiscal year 2026-27 and 2.45% in fiscal year 2027-28, according to the investment district plan for May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2028.

The investment district is required to submit a plan to Lancaster City Council that outlines improvements and services to be provided along with estimated costs, and the method of assessment. City council approved the 2023-2028 plan Feb. 28. The plan is available at bit.ly/DIDplan.

The investment district expansion, which went into effect Monday, includes properties on the 200 block of West King Street to Mulberry Street and all the properties bordering the west side of South Prince Street from Mifflin Street to and including 108 S. Prince St., from 43 S. Prince St. to and including 131 S. Prince St., West Vine Street from Beaver Street to South Prince Street, and 25 S. Water St. and 136 Beaver St., according to the release.

“Through our own outreach to property owners, the (investment district) learned that several owners in this area expressed interest in being included in the (investment district),” Aichele said in the release. “Given the continued commercial investment in that area, the inclusion of these additional blocks in the (investment district) are a natural fit.”

The Lancaster Downtown Investment District Authority was created in 1992 by city council and is governed by an 11-member board of directors.