A program created decades ago may be used to help finance renovation of a downtown hotel that was once considered a public nuisance.
Lancaster is considering lending $250,000 to help the developer of the Holiday Inn Lancaster offset higher-than-expected renovation costs.
The money would come from the city’s Enterprise Loan Program, also known as the Small Business Loan Program. Started decades ago using repayments from a discontinued state economic development initiative, it offers low-interest financing “to stimulate business growth, job retention and job creation,” according to a city summary.
Due mainly to delays, the hotel’s $16 million renovation, which wrapped up this summer, went about $600,000 over budget, John Meeder told LNP Monday.
He is president of Meeder Development and a principal in Square Development, the partnership that in 2013 took over the former Hotel Brunswick. In 2012, citing numerous violations, city officials filed a court petition to declare the Hotel Brunswick a “public nuisance” and shut it down.
Meeder said the hotel needs a financial “buffer” to supplement money that was set aside in the renovation budget for contingencies. The contingency amount wasn’t sufficient, Meeder said.
The loan structure
The city’s loan would be combined with other new funds, including from the project’s private investors, Meeder said.
The city has been receptive, he said: “They see what we’ve developed, what we've done.”
Enterprise loans require approval from Lancaster’s director of community planning and economic development, Chris Delfs; and its mayor, Danene Sorace.
The review process usually takes about two months, Delfs said. If approved, the loan would be made at 3.25% interest; the term hasn’t been finalized.
Since its inception, the loan fund has grown to about $2 million. About 40 loans are outstanding, Delfs said.
The proposed loan would be secured with $250,000 from the City Revitalization & Improvement Zone program. Last month, the CRIZ Authority agreed to the arrangement.
It’s setting aside the money by reducing its participation in a $4.8 million loan made to Square Development to refinance its purchase of the hotel property.
The CRIZ share of the complex multi-lender loan will drop from $1.5 million to $1.25 million. The difference will be made up by other participants, including local nonprofit Community First Fund, CRIZ Authority acting CEO Randy Patterson said.
The $4.8 million loan was part of a broader $23.4 million financing package that also funded the hotel’s renovation.