Lancaster city wants to hire a consultant to create its first tourism master plan. On Tuesday it will open bids for the 10-year plan.

The city bid the project in December but received only one proposal, which was rejected, said Amber Strazzo Righter, communications manager. The city later decided to change the specifications of the project to eliminate items not typically part of such a plan like branding design and implementation plans, exhibit hall concepts and exhibit hall design, to focus the tourism master plan on the city as a whole and to encourage respondents to view the city itself as a tourism destination.

Strazzo Righter said there is no count of how many visitors came to the city overall but it did track almost 10,000 in 2022 at the Welcome Center and numbers have increased over 2021 by over 2,000 visitors year over year.

Strazzo Righter said community input will be an integral part of the Tourism Master Plan. She said no cost for the project was available and that the proposal would drive the budget.

“We will be prioritizing meetings with stakeholders, residents, organizations, business owners and focus groups,” Strazzo Right wrote in an email.

The city wants to develop a plan that will guide the development of Lancaster City’s tourism sector while serving as a blueprint for future development of tourism related products, services, programming, and opportunities, she said.

The master plan will incorporate city programming and events aimed to increase tourism while highlighting and embracing the authenticity and uniqueness of the city which is rich in history and diversity, she said. The master plan will also focus and direct attention to the city as a whole, planning for promotion of all areas of the city – not just the Downtown Investment District/center city.