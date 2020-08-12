The Lancaster Chamber has announced plans to turn this year’s annual dinner into a free, virtual event.

The chamber’s 148th Annual Dinner will be offered as an hour-long program that will be livestreamed from Clipper Magazine Stadium at 6 p.m. Oct. 1. Presented by Highmark and Penn State Health, the event will highlight “the perseverance of Lancaster County,” the chamber said Wednesday.

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May, who had been scheduled to speak at this year’s chamber dinner, will instead give a keynote address during a separate virtual event Nov. 6.

“The continued resilience and perseverance of Lancaster County has been on full display through this very difficult and challenging year,” Tom Baldrige, president and CEO of the Lancaster Chamber, said in a statement announcing the change. “We are looking forward to hosting an inspirational event that honors where we’ve been, reflects on where we are, and looks towards the future with hope as we build towards where we will go — together.”

The chamber says it will release more details soon about plans for the 148th Annual Dinner Virtual Experience. For more information, visit lancasterchamber.com.