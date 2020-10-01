The Lancaster Chamber went to Clipper Magazine Stadium on Thursday to present its 148th Annual Dinner Virtual Experience, using a mix of live and pre-recorded remarks, music and cameos as a pinch-hitter for its traditional banquet due to COVID-19. The streamed 50-minute program recognized four chamber award winners, recapped efforts to revive the local economy and hailed the community’s resilience and determination. Online viewers also heard encouragement, optimism and advice from chamber CEO Tom Baldrige and Chair Michelle Rondinelli, who were live at the ballpark, and from Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy (a Manheim Central graduate), who spoke via video from Chicago.