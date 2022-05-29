On Monday, June 27, Heather Valudes will become president and CEO of the Lancaster Chamber, succeeding Tom Baldrige who will have retired the previous Friday after 22 years.

Valudes, 35, currently the chamber’s vice president, will be the first female leader in the chamber’s 150-year history. She was chosen after a four-month, nationwide search.

Valudes joined the chamber in 2011 as advocacy director and was named vice president in the fall of 2020. Prior to joining the chamber, Valudes was the government affairs coordinator at the Building Industry Association. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from West Chester University. She lives in Paradise Township with her husband, Kevin, and twin daughters.

At the chamber, Valudes will oversee a nonprofit with 1,400 member businesses and organizations, 17 staff members, and an annual budget around $2.5 million.