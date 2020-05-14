Lancaster County businesses that are thinking of defying Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to stay closed by reopening Friday should carefully consider the risks of doing so, the Lancaster Chamber urged Thursday.

Wolf has designated the county at a “red” level, which means only life-sustaining businesses can operate, the tightest restriction under his plan to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the county’s two Republican commissioners, with the backing of the county’s Republican state representatives and senators, have declared a switch to the “yellow” level, which allows a partial reopening.

Though stopping short of advocating for red or yellow, the chamber said, “…we are compelled to strongly caution businesses of the legal consequences of opening outside of the Governor’s guidelines….

“(W)hile the Governor’s business shutdown order is being challenged in court, his authority has been upheld to this point.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The chamber pointed out that Wolf has threatened to sanction businesses that defy his order in a host of ways, including revoking permits and licenses, and withholding federal funding for communities.

That threat, it said, is “very serious. With the Commonwealth administering over 250 types of professional licenses covering a wide range of industries, employers should absolutely consider consulting an attorney to understand the ramifications of their decisions.”

Wolf also has told businesses that defying his order could void their insurance coverage. “We encourage employers and businesses to contact their insurance carrier and inquire whether operating under these circumstances could jeopardize their coverage,” the chamber said.

The chamber indicated that whether a person thinks the county's "red" designation is fair or not doesn't change the fact that Wolf has the clout in this situation:

“We recognize that people can disagree with whether or not the Governor’s authority is over-reaching; they can note that the guidelines have been confusing/unfair; and they can lament the lack of transparency in the waiver process; but for now his guidelines are legally enforceable and therefore require us to advise members of our business community accordingly.”