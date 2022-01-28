The co-owner and president of Kitchen Kettle Foods will lead a roundtable discussion Tuesday to discuss navigating business and career challenges as part of the Lancaster Chamber’s Women in Business series.

Michelle Rondinelli of Kitchen Kettle will facilitate the event, called the Women’s Roundtable, according to a press release from the Lancaster Chamber.

The Chamber describes the event as a chance for women business leaders to connect with peers and share insights “in an invigorating and confidential environment.”

A panel will also share lessons on work, life and family, as well as how community involvement and volunteering has improved their companies.

All roundtable discussions will be guided by some of the event’s organizers and Chamber staff, according to the press release.

Two other Women in Business events are scheduled for February and March. On Feb. 17 Karen Snyder of London-based Ultra Global Business Services, will talk about lessons in leadership. A panel luncheon on pay inequity will take place on March 9.

The Feb. 1 event is scheduled for 8 a.m. at the Lancaster Chamber office at 115 E King St. Tickets are $25 for Chamber members and $40 for non-members, according to the Chamber’s press release.

For more information, visit lancasterchamber.com.