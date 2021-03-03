The Lancaster Chamber will host a virtual “State of the County” program March 22 during which six business and community leaders will offer insights on the economy, health care, the coronavirus pandemic, education and mental health.

Scheduled for an hour-and-a-half, the event begins at 2:30 p.m. and consists of each person speaking for 5 to 10 minutes, followed by a moderated question-and-answer session.

Speakers are: Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis; Josh Parsons, Lancaster County Board of Commissioners chairman; Pedro Rivera, president of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology; Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of the United Way of Lancaster County; Mike Diller, director of the employee assistance programs at Wellspan; and Jan Bergen, president and CEO of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

Cost is $20 for chamber members, $30 for non-members. To register, or for more information, visit www.lancasterchamber.com.