The Lancaster Chamber will honor four business leaders at its 150th annual dinner Thursday.

S. Dale High, chair emeritus of the High Cos. and chair of the board of the High Foundation, will receive the inaugural Catalyst Award. The award will recognize High for his active contributions to the quality of the business landscape and the community.

Vanessa Philbert, chief executive officer for the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, will receive the Athena Award. The award will recognize Philbert as someone who strives toward the highest levels of professional accomplishment, has devoted time and energy to her community, and inspires women to reach their full potential.

Jeffrey Ouellet, managing partner at Appel, Yost & Zee LLP law firm, will receive the Small Businessperson of the Year award. The award will recognize Ouellett as an owner of a small business who has demonstrated business growth, invested time and energy into developing their teams, and has contributed to the community.

Steve Geisenberger, a former principal at the Walz Group accountants and business consultants, will receive the Exemplar Award. The award recognizes Geisenberger as someone who has made significant contributions to community organizations and demonstrated a long-term commitment to the local community.

Presidential historian and Pulitzer-prize winning author Jon Meacham will be the keynote speaker at the chamber dinner, which will be held at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., from 4 to 9 p.m.

Lancaster Chamber President and CEO Tom Baldrige is retiring from the Chamber effective June 24. Chamber Vice President Heather Valudes will take over as president and CEO on June 27.

For more information on the event, including how to purchase tickets, visit lancasterchamberannualdinner.com