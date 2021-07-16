The Lancaster Chamber will hold its 149th annual dinner on Thursday, Sept. 16 as a hybrid event, to be held both at Clipper Magazine Stadium for people who wish to attend in person and livestreamed for those who don’t.

The evening will include virtual keynote remarks from Adam Grant, author and organizational psychologist. Also on the agenda will be the presentation of awards to the business community, inspirational videos, networking and a party to celebrate the county’s resilience and outlook.

Tickets to attend the “annual dinner experience” at the stadium from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. are $149 and are expected to go on sale in late July. The livestream will be available at no charge.

Last year’s annual dinner was entirely virtual, livestreamed from the stadium, due to the pandemic.