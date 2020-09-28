The Lancaster Chamber’s annual dinner — this year transformed into a free, virtual event livestreaming from Clipper Stadium — is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The hour-long program presented by Highmark and Penn State Health will highlight “the perseverance of Lancaster County,” the chamber said.

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May, who had been scheduled to speak at this year’s 148th annual chamber dinner, will instead give a keynote address during a separate virtual event Nov. 6.

“The continued resilience and perseverance of Lancaster County has been on full display through this very difficult and challenging year,” Tom Baldrige, president and CEO of the Lancaster Chamber, said in a statement. “We are looking forward to hosting an inspirational event that honors where we’ve been, reflects on where we are, and looks towards the future with hope as we build towards where we will go — together.”

This year’s award winners, to be honored at the event, are: Derek Dienner, founder and creative director of MAKE / FILMS, entrepreneur of the year; Walt Grudi, owner of Grudi Associates, small businessperson of the year; Carrie Willetts, senior vice president with WellSpan Health, Athena Award; and Aaron Groff, former president, CEO and chairman of Ephrata National Bank, Exemplar Award.

Appropriate to its venue, the event will be presented in sections dubbed pre-game, first pitch and innings one through nine.

Starting at 5:45 p.m., the house band, Big Boy Brass, will play until the formal start of the program at 6. Features of the program include a look back at this year's achievements and a look forward at where the community is headed; a musical collaboration spanning the county; a pep talk from an as yet undisclosed well-known Lancastrian and more.

The event can be viewed live through the chamber's YouTube channel and Facebook page. Links will be posted at lancasterchamberannualdinner.com before the event, and those who RSVP at that webpage will be notified when the links are posted.

The full event program is also available at lancasterchamberannualdinner.com.

The chamber suggests arranging a watch party and ordering local takeout. There’s even a watch party guide posted at lancasterchamberannualdinner.com that lists member restaurants, special deals and viewing details.

Viewers are encouraged to post photographs on social media tagging the chamber or using the hashtag #LCvirtualAD.