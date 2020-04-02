The Lancaster Chamber has postponed its 148th annual dinner to Wednesday, Sept. 9, due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

The dinner had been scheduled for Thursday, May 21.

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May remains the keynote speaker and the Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., remains the venue. Tickets to the 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. event continue to be priced at $225.

The dinner’s theme is unchanged, though the chamber said that theme -- “Celebrating Perseverance” – “ will take on even more meaning” in light of current events.