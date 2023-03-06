The Lancaster Chamber of Commerce 151st Annual Dinner will be held May 25 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St.

Tickets are $250 per person and support the chamber. Tickets for the event go on sale for members on March 13 at 8 a.m. General tickets sales open March 27.

The chamber has not released details on the keynote speaker for the event or the business awardees. The chamber said in save-the-date announcement that it would be a “stellar display of celebration and inspiration” and provides an opportunity to uplift a message that will “boldly move Lancaster forward.”

For details go to: https://bit.ly/3Zo4tzb

