After a four-month, nationwide search for a new leader, the Lancaster Chamber has named its vice president Heather Valudes as successor to retiring President and CEO Tom Baldrige, a choice that gives the business group a female leader for the first time in its 150-year history.

Valudes, 35, joined the chamber in 2011 as advocacy director and was named vice president in the fall of 2020. She will become President and CEO after Baldrige’s retires at the end of June, when he will conclude 22 years as president.

“With the appointment of Heather Valudes to the role of President and CEO of the Chamber, I am very confident we have chosen the right leader to advance the Board’s newly developed strategic plan for the next evolution of the organization”, said J. Seroky, president of High Concrete and chair of the chamber’s board.

Prior to joining the chamber, Valudes was the government affairs coordinator at the Building

Industry Association. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from West Chester University. She lives in Paradise Township with her husband, Kevin, and twin daughters.

Baldrige, who announced his retirement in October 2021, lauded Valudes’ appointment.

“Simply put, Heather has earned this new role," Baldrige said. “Her energy, strategic mindset and respect for Lancaster County business makes her the perfect choice to lead our vision of making Lancaster County a thriving community for all.”