Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, the Lancaster Chamber and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will hold three free “town hall” meetings about the COVID-19 vaccine and its impact on the workplace.

The virtual “Vaccines and the Workplace” sessions, led by LG Health’s Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer, will explain how the vaccine works, how it will be distributed and how to manage employee expectations. Ripchinski also will take questions from the people attending.

Though the core information will be the same at all three of the one-hour sessions, Ripchinski will include updates. The session also will be offered Thursday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, Feb. 4 at 3:30 p.m.

To register, visit LancasterChamber.com/events.