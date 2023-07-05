McNees Wallace & Nurick attorney Donna L. Kreiser has been elected chair of the Lancaster Chamber Board of Trustees. Her term will be a year and a half.

She succeeds J. Seroky, President of High Concrete.

Kreiser heads the firm’s Lancaster County office in Manheim Township and serves as firm vice chair. She is also a member of McNees’ public finance and government services team.

Beyond her leadership at McNees, Kreiser has long been a leader in the community. In addition to her role with the Lancaster Chamber, she serves on the board of trustees of Lancaster Bible College

As chair of the 14-member volunteer board, Kreiser provides executive oversight of the Chamber and leads the organization’s strategic direction as it pursues its mission of elevating the community.

McNees is a multidisciplinary law firm founded in 1935 with more than 150 attorneys representing businesses, associations, institutions, municipalities and individuals. In addition to Manheim Township, the firm has offices in Devon, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, Scranton, State College and York; Columbus, Ohio; Frederick and Towson, Maryland; and Washington, D.C.