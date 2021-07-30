Lancaster Cancer Center will begin seeing patients Monday at its new Lampeter Township location.

The private cancer treatment practice bought and then renovated the building at 703 Lampeter Road for its new offices. The 9,000-square-foot location features laboratory and treatment areas as well as a clean room for preparing and storing chemotherapy medication. It also has a covered entryway and an outdoor garden along with offices for Healing Journey Foundation, a nonprofit that supports cancer patients and their families.

Lancaster Cancer Center, which previously leased space in Greenfield Corporate Center, bought the Lampeter Road property in September for $1.2 million. The building just north of Millport Road was previously offices for Lancaster Orthopedic Group

Lancaster Cancer Center was founded nearly 40 years ago by Hyatt Degreen II, father of current owner Hyatt P. Degreen III. It consists of two board-certified oncologists along with nurses and other health professionals. Lancaster Cancer Center offers chemotherapy, immunotherapy and hematology treatment as well as laboratory services, financial counseling and nutrition support.