When Ted Boucard and Elizabeth Peters opened Read Rose Books in July 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, taking part in Lancaster City Indie Retail Week helped them feel connected with the Lancaster business community.

“It was just a great time to get connected with the other businesses in the area and also with all the people who are in Lancaster city who love to support small businesses,” Peters said.

This year will be the vintage book store’s fourth year participating in Indie Retail Week, happening in downtown Lancaster Friday through Aug. 26. The annual event, which started in 2019, encourages people to support the city’s independent small businesses. More than 60 businesses will be offering special deals during the week. For a listing of all participants, deals on offer and a map of their locations, go to indieretailweek.com.

“It’s something that we really look forward to because it gives us that renewed sense of connection with the city,” Peters said.

Read Rose Books is located at 23 N. Prince St., and for Indie Retail Week, with every purchase they’re letting customers choose an item from a gift basket, including stickers, pens and bookmarks.

“For us it’s not always about making a sale,” Boucard said. “There’s some people … they come into the shop just to look around, and … we never know what's going on (in their lives). So we like to give free stickers in general, and that really changes someone's day.”

Special deals vary by business. For example, the home furnishings, decor and gifts store Ville & Rue, located at 8 W. King St., Suite 816, is offering 20 percent off every purchase, excluding furniture, rugs, lighting and any items already on sale.

In past years, Ville & Rue Brand Manager Michael Chiodo has helped plan Indie Retail Week.

“It gives people a good reason to come down and support the great community of small businesses that we have here,” Chiodo said.