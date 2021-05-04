Local business leaders hailed Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement Tuesday that he’s ending COVID-19 mitigation measures on Memorial Day -- except for mask wearing -- saying the decision will free businesses to bounce back vigorously.

And the governor’s decision to remove one restraint on business growth might loosen another -- the ongoing shortage of workers, local observers said.

Tom Baldrige, president and CEO of the Lancaster Chamber, a nonprofit that represents, informs and assists the business community, called the imminent end of nearly all mitigation measures “great news.”

“My hope is that businesses feel a weight has been lifted and that they can advance with any projects they had put in hold (because of the pandemic) and we can experience a full recovery,” Baldrige said. “We’ll continue to do everything we can to be a partner to help that success.”

Equally enthusiastic was Lisa Riggs, president of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, a nonprofit that helps businesses in county stay healthy and grow.

“The impact of this announcement on businesses is huge, particularly for those that have been hardest hit with restrictions,” Riggs said. “Those businesses that are dependent on face-to-face (interactions) with customers can now plan to get back to full operations and get their businesses back on track.”

Riggs perceived Wolf’s announcement as “a clear signal of confidence that the worst (of the pandemic) is behind us. We expect it will propel even greater business volume as we head into the summer.”

Key factors detailed

A pivotal variable affecting the strength of the recovery will be whether unemployed workers who dropped out of the labor force during the pandemic decide to return to work, local experts said. Numerous companies, from restaurants to manufacturers, in recent months have lamented their inability to add to their workforces.

“The key question is whether people believe that it’s safe to return to normal and if the types of services needed for people to return to work are in place (e.g., child care, summer camps, etc.),” said economist Naomi Young in an email.

“National labor data for the first three months of this year hint at the potential of workers returning to the labor market. I suspect that lifting the COVID mitigation measures will accelerate this return,” said Young, director of the Lancaster-based Center for Regional Analysis.

Economist Adam Ozimek, whose specialties include labor markets, pointed out that a lack of child care isn’t the only thing keeping idled workers from returning to the workforce.

“Other than that, the biggest constraints on the labor supply right now are workers who don’t feel safe being in public and generous unemployment benefits,” said Ozimek, a Lancaster resident who’s chief economist for Upwork, the world’s largest freelancing platform. These other factors, he believed, “will keep some parts of the job market tight nonetheless.”

As more people get vaccinated, some idled workers who’ve dropped out of the labor force due to fear of getting COVID-19 will feel comfortable enough to return to work, said Valerie Hatfield, strategic innovation officer for the county Workforce Development Board.

But some people who want to return to work may find their old jobs are no longer available or may wish to change careers, Hatfield said. People who need help with finding a new job or new career can get free assistance via the state’s CareerLink service. For more information, call the local office at (717) 509-5613 or visit www.jobs4lancaster.com.

Baldrige credited the resolve of local businesspeople and the safety net of local, state and federal business-assistance programs with reviving or reinforcing many local employers, putting them in a position to recover from last spring’s pandemic-induced recession.

“A year plus after the COVID crisis first hit, I have nothing but astonishment at the resiliency of our local business community, and how many companies have navigated this path through no shortage of hardships…,” he said. “Now, I’m hopeful that we’re a few short weeks away from thriving.”