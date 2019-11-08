Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital has a new CEO.

Daniel Zarecky assumed the role Nov. 1 and is responsible for overall operations of the 126-bed Lancaster city facility, which opened in July 2018.

He most recently worked at several Colorado hospitals owned by for-profit Strategic Behavioral Health, serving as CEO of Peak View Behavioral Health from 2013 through early 2019 and then, briefly, as group CEO for two facilities.

Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital is jointly owned by nonprofit Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and for-profit Universal Health Services — the nation’s largest chain of behavioral health hospitals — in the chain’s first 50-50 deal.

In a news release, LG Health president and CEO Jan Bergen said Zarecky’s “extensive experience leading complex behavioral-health operations makes him uniquely qualified” to guide the hospital.

Gary Gilberti, senior vice president of behavioral health for Universal Health Services, said Zarecky “brings an established track record of positive patient outcomes, leadership and operational capabilities to the team.”

Zarecky earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Gannon University and served as board president of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Colorado Springs from 2013 until earlier this year, the news release said.

Earlier in his career, Zarecky was executive director of The Geo Group’s Southern Peaks Regional Treatment Center in Colorado; program director of several facilities in Wyoming for Cornerstone; and director of business development of Cedar Springs Hospital in Colorado.

Zarecky follows Jayne Van Bramer as CEO.

Michael Stevens, Lancaster Behavioral Health’s director of business development, in June responded to a question about Van Bramer’s status saying she “advised us in early March 2019 of her intention to retire.”

Van Bramer recently became CEO of Oakwood Springs in Oklahoma, according to her LinkedIn profile and Oakwood’s Facebook account.