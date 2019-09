Prince Street Cafe, which has operated in Lancaster since 2006, has now opened a location in York.

The 65-seat cafe at 2 W. Market St. in York features takes a spot in the historic Rupp Building and features the same menu of soups, sandwiches and desserts as the Lancaster cafe at 16 N. Prince St.

Prince Street Cafe in York is owned by Kyle Sollenberger and Crystal Weaver, whose Commons Cos. also owns Passenger Coffee Roasters whose coffee is featured at Prince Street Cafe.

