Ben Franklin Technology Partners recently invested $1.3 million in 14 technology startups in central and northern Pennsylvania, including one Lancaster County firm.

Plexis Tech, a Lancaster company which has created a social engagement and event management app, received a $75,000 loan. Like the other Ben Franklin loans, the one to Plexis Tech is repayable over 10 years but can be converted to equity if the company is merged or purchased.

Plexis Tech is led by Zach Hurst, who created the app in 2017 when he was a college student in Maryland. The app, which currently has about 4,700 users, helps people schedule social events and easily share the details across social media platforms, emails or group chats. The firm was a finalist in a November 2019 Ben Franklin Technology Partners startup competition held in Lancaster.