Lancaster-based private equity firm PennSpring Capital has announced the purchase for an undisclosed price of Norton Jackson & Company, a Mechanicsburg-based firm that advises companies on mergers and acquisitions.

Founded in 2017, Norton Jackson is a two-person company whose principals, John Norton and Aaron Jackson, will operate out of their Mechanicsburg office as PennSpring Advisors, a part of the PennSpring Group whose investment arm is PennSpring Capital.

“This acquisition is about people, proven systems and the incredible synergies to be created in bringing Norton Jackson into PennSpring Capital,” said Lou Castelli, who founded PennSpring in 2018.

Since 2018, PennSpring has made 10 investments, including in Leola-based playground maker Swing Kingdom/Atlas Molding which it bought in 2019, then sold in January to Country Lane Gazebos of New Holland, after tripling sales.

In January, PennSpring bought a majority ownership stake in EHC Associates, a Leola-based environmental services company.