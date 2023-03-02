WebstaurantStore, an online restaurant supplier that’s a division of Lancaster-based Clark Associates, has announced plans to open a $103.9 million distribution center near Nashville, Tennessee.

Expected to employ 225 people, the new distribution center will occupy a nearly 1 million square foot building in Speedway Industrial Park, formerly the site of the Nashville Superspeedway, near Lebanon, Tennessee. It is expected to be fully operational by late 2024.

“Our facility, located in Lebanon, will be our largest investment in automation and infrastructure in the company’s history. The labor pool and skilled logistics workforce of the greater Lebanon, Tennessee, area made our decision easy when selecting our next site for distribution,” Caleb Clugston, WebstaurantStore’s vice president of network optimization, said in a news release announcing the plans.

The privately held Clark Associates is a sprawling food-service enterprise that last year had more than $3 billion in sales. It has around 5,000 employees in 17 states, including 1,200 in Lancaster County. It sells restaurant equipment and supplies at 11 Restaurant Stores and also from its e-commerce site, WebstaurantStore.com. It also has a food distribution business and offers restaurant design services, among other things.

Clark Associates was founded in 1971 by Fred Clark, whose son Gene now serves as CEO. Its headquarters is in East Lampeter Township at 2205 Old Philadelphia Pike.