Artist Liz Hess has opened a popcorn shop named Pop near her Lancaster city art gallery.

The shop at 144 N. Prince St. features all 51 flavors of Emma’s Gourmet Popcorn, a home-based popcorn business in New Holland. While Emma’s Gourmet Popcorn is sold by numerous retailers, Hess said Pop has the exclusive rights to carry all of its flavors.

Hess, who operates the Liz Hess Gallery at 140 N. Prince St., said she decided to open the new business after learning about all of the flavors made by the company, while being aware of an available retail space near her shop.

In addition to selling popcorn, Pop carries packaged coffee and popcorn bowls painted by local artists.

