Artist Liz Hess has opened a popcorn and coffee shop near her Lancaster city art gallery.

Pop & Perk at 136 N. Prince St. features all 51 flavors of New Holland-based Emma’s Gourmet Popcorn along with a full line of tea and coffee drinks.

Pop & Perk is an expansion of Pop, a popcorn shop Hess operated for two months at 144 N. Prince St.

Hess, who operates Liz Hess Gallery at 140 N. Prince St., says she moved and expanded the popcorn shop when the new spot became available as the short-term lease was expiring on her old space.

Pop & Perk replaces La Petite Patisserie, a dessert boutique that owner Donna Lussier is planning to reopen soon in a yet-to-be-announced new location.

