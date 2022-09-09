Manheim Township-based investment advisory firm Ambassador Advisors LLC and three of its owners must pay more than $2 million in fines, refunds and interest to resolve an enforcement action by federal regulators over failing to make disclosures to mutual fund clients.

On Wednesday, U.S. Eastern District Court Judge John M.Gallagher also ordered the firm to remove misleading statements from its website within 30 days and to send corrective notices to its clients. Ambassadors will have an opportunity to submit proposals for the correction language to the court. The statements cited by the judge were removed Thursday afternoon.

“Although we are extremely disappointed with the Judge’s ruling and still vehemently disagree with the decision, we trust God's continued provision and His eternal plan,” Ambassador said in an emailed statement to LNP | LancasterOnline. “We seek to glorify Him alone through our integrity. A multitude of points from this case could — and probably should — be appealed, but this lengthy ordeal has been tough on our team and our clients. Instead of looking internally, we want to focus all of our time and attention on serving our clients in this time of market turmoil. We move confidently into the future, expressing our grateful thanks to the overwhelming support from our clients and the community through these many months."

The investment firm has stopped using the mutual fund-driven business model that led to the sanctions. It started using an exchange-traded fund/stock model in 2016.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Ambassador, based at 1755 Oregon Pike, and its principals, Bernard I. Bostwick, Robert E. Kauffman and Adrian E. Young, directed clients' investments to mutual funds with higher fees, which they received. The SEC said Ambassador did not give clients enough information about conflicts of interest. The investigation focused on the business between 2014 and 2018.

The case involved $270.6 million to $489.6 million in managed assets of between approximately 2,600 and 4,300 client accounts, mostly belonging to individuals, according to court documents.

The fines, repayment and interest ordered are: Bostwick, $308,513; Kauffman, $794,762; Young, $309,529, and the firm, Ambassador, $622,642. The money is to be deposited with the court and will be dispersed by judge’s order.

Judge stops short of ban

Gallagher declined an SEC request to bar the owner/executives from investment advising in the future. The judge said while there were grounds to permanently restrain the executives from investment advising, the firm’s generally positive regulatory history and its changed business practice provide “an adequate assurance against future violations.” The judge also acknowledged that barring Bostwick of Lancaster and Young of Lititz would have severe consequences for their reputations and livelihoods. Kauffman of Florida no longer actively works in the securities business, according to the order. He is listed on the company website as a financial advisor.

The judge said Ambassador did not make clients aware of the true cost of their services and therefore deprived the clients of an opportunity to make an informed decision about which adviser to invest with.

“They took money from their clients through conflicted transactions that were not in their clients’ best interest without adequately disclosing to their clients either their revenue generation scheme or their conflict of interest,” the judge wrote. “Rather than acknowledge that fact, Defendants have repeatedly attempted to deflect blame for their conduct onto the SEC as though it were the SEC’s responsibility to ensure Defendants discharged their fiduciary duties and kept their clients adequately informed.”

The order comes after months of legal wrangling over the penalty following a jury verdict in March that found the investment firm guilty of failing to disclose information to clients. The firm maintained it did disclose the fees in various parts of its brochures. The firm no longer charges the fees.

In determining the penalty, the judge said Ambassador “obfuscated the fees they were taking from their clients and failed to inform their clients that they could have reduced their expenses by 20% without any consequence to the quality of their investments.”

Firm warned about post-verdict behavior

After the jury trial, Ambassador contended that the convoluted nature of the issue led the jury to side with the SEC. Ambassador said it fought the regulator for two years rather than settle because it claimed the SEC’s enforcement effort was creating new regulation without following the formal rule-making process. The firm maintained it just didn’t have the right words in its brochures.

“Defendants have also failed to acknowledge the wrongful nature of their conduct,” Gallagher wrote in his Wednesday order. “Shortly after the jury returned its verdict in this case, Defendants released a video and statement declaring that their ‘clients were never overcharged, nor were gains or returns compromised in any way.’ Quite simply, Defendants’ statement is inconsistent with the jury’s verdict in this case. Further, Defendants’ statement represents that the extent of their wrongdoing was that they ‘simply didn’t have the SEC’s preferred words included in [their] documents back in 2014-2018.’ But that is not the extent of their wrongdoing nor the reason the jury found them in violation.”

The SEC declined to comment.

The SEC had a two-year voluntary initiative started in February 2018 that provided advisers an opportunity to self-report that they had failed to fully and fairly disclose their conflicts of interests in selecting for their advisory clients more expensive mutual fund share classes that paid 12b-1 fees when lower-cost share classes were available for the clients and be eligible for standard settlement terms that did not include the imposition of a civil penalty.

Since ending the initiative in April 2020, the SEC continued to bring cases against advisors for 12b-1 fee violations. According to the SEC, from March 11, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2019, the Commission issued orders against 95 advisers that chose to participate in the initiative.

Ambassador describes itself as a biblically based provider of wealth management and financial strategies. Founded in 1990, it serves more than 3,000 clients (including 2,800 families, plus businesses and organizations), managing nearly $550 million for them, according to the LNP | LancasterOnline reporting archive. The office has slightly more than 30 employees.