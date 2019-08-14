Eight Lancaster-area companies have made Inc. magazine's annual list of the nation's 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies.
The list is ranked by percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 to 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015.
The companies, rankings and 2018 revenue are as follows, with links to the Inc. 5000 information on each company including how many employees it has and when it was founded.
- 241: Construction company D. Ott Construction, $3.3 million. [More on D. Ott Construction.]
- 545: Software firm Harbor Compliance, $8.2 million. [More on Harbor Compliance.]
- 608: Construction company Ingrain Construction, $2.9 million. [More on Ingrain Construction.]
- 1,307: Construction restoration firm The Exterior Company, $35.9 million. [More on TEC.]
- 2,798: Junk removal firm Freedom Capital, $2.3 million.
- 2,911: Security company Select Security, $43.8 million. This is the firm's fifth time on the list. [More on Select Security.]
- 4,104: Education firm Applied Educational Systems, $2.9 million. [More on Applied Educational Systems.]
- 4,204: Marketing platform Listrak, $60.3 million. This is the company's sixth time on the list. [More on Listrak.]
The 2018 list had 10 companies from this area. Only Applied Educational Systems, Harbor Compliance, Ingrain Construction, Listrak and The Exterior Company were on the list both years.
Companies recognized in 2018 that weren't on the 2019 list were financial services firm Sequinox; architecture and construction firm PROTO Construction Management; auction group MizAuctions, doing business as PCI Auctions East Coast; software firm Cargas Systems; and software firm Seisan.
Past reports on local companies listed in the Inc. 5000 are as follows.