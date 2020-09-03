Construction of a long-percolating project to improve Lancaster Airport’s main runaway will get underway next spring thanks to help from an unlikely source – the federal CARES Act.

The $12 million undertaking will get $3.96 million from the federal pandemic-relief legislation, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pennsylvania) announced Wednesday.

Lancaster Airport’s director, David Eberly, was surprised, puzzled but grateful for the news. He said the project has nothing to do with COVID-19. In fact, the project got started three years ago – long before COVID-19 existed – with a feasibility study, which was followed by design work.

Eberly was expecting the repair and paving project to get funded by the federal Airport Improvement Program, which uses aviation fuel and ticket taxes to pay for airport upgrades.

The main runway, Runway 8/26, is 7,000 feet long and 150 feet wide. To meet federal safety standards, the entire surface needs a fresh coat of asphalt and its middle section needs repaired, said Eberly.

That 4,000-foot-long center section, constructed in 1935, slopes to one side, instead of having a crown in the middle like the newer remainder of the runway. That slope causes rain to flow across the center section, which is less safe than having it run off to either side as the crown does, he explained.

With the initial $3.96 million, work will be done on approximately 2,000 linear feet of runway. How quickly the rest of the runway gets fixed depends on how quickly funding arrives, but Eberly expects the work to spread over several years.

Eberly said the runway work will be done in small portions to minimize the time the runway is out of service, although specifics remain to be determined. One possibility would be to work on weekends only, he said. During those construction periods, the airport will use its second, lesser runway, which is too short for jets and not rated for instrument landings.

Lancaster Airport is the fourth busiest in Pennsylvania and a major airport for the entire Northeast Corridor, according to Eberly. He said the Lancaster Airport’s number of flights this year is slightly ahead of 2019’s pace.

Eberly believes that some people, who are reluctant or unable to travel on commercial flights out of major airports due to COVID-19, are opting instead to travel via private planes out of Lancaster Airport.

The Manheim Township airport was among seven Pennsylvania airports to share in $46.3 million in CARES Act funding.