Lampeter Café is ending its café operations Saturday, Sept. 12, although its owners will continue to host events at the café and an outbuilding at 1702 Lampeter Road.

“It has been a strange and difficult year for many individuals, businesses and industries. The Lampeter Cafe is no exception as we have been hit hard by shutdowns, regulations and limitations. As we took a hard look at where we are as the summer draws to an end, we have made the difficult decision to shut down the cafe operations,” the café posted on its Facebook page.

Ryan Dagen, who owns the café with his wife Janae, said they continue to evaluate their options but will be booking events through at least the end of the year when their lease is up.

Dagen didn’t rule out reopening the café at some point, but said there are “no immediate plans” to do that. He said Lampeter Café employees will be offered positions at Speckled Hen, while noting the coffee shop at 141 E. Main St. will honor Lampeter Café gift cards.

Lampeter Café first opened in October 2017 following extensive renovations and additions to a circa-1765 house by Keith and Lisa Reinhart, who bought the property in 2012. In addition to revamping the old house for a café, the Reinharts added a separate building that is used for events for up to 60 people.

The Reinharts operated the roughly 90-seat café until the Dagens took over in November 2109.