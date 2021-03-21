Keith Reinhart wasn’t looking for perfection. As the owner of steadily growing Fillmore Container, which badly needs a space that’s bigger than its leased Norman Road facility near Horseshoe Road, Reinhart was willing to accept a new location with a wart or two.

With that open-minded approach, he never dreamed that finding a suitable property for his 20-employee business would be so difficult, frustrating and slow, stifling his effort to make the glass jar-and-bottle supplier more efficient.

Reinhart spent five years looking at dozens of options -- eight seriously – until acquiring land last fall on Dairy Road along Route 283, on the opposite side of Lancaster. While Reinhart had hoped to stay on the east side, where his employees live, he decided the longer, more congested commute is tolerable because the new site will boost productivity.

Construction on the East Hempfield Township parcel is underway, with occupancy set for August. The new 70,000-square-foot facility, which public records show will cost more than $6 million to develop, will triple Fillmore’s space and provide room for expansion. But the grueling process left an impression on Reinhart. “I’m hoping this is the last time I have to do this,” he said.

Reinhart’s struggle illustrates the county’s vexing shortage of appealing, affordable and available industrial land or buildings, especially sites suitable for smaller businesses like his. This lack of attractive inventory is suppressing economic growth here, blocking the investment, tax revenue and jobs that industrial growth would bring, according to local developers, real estate agents and others.

“If we don’t have that inventory, the risk is the companies that are here will have to go somewhere else (to grow) or stay in a site where they can’t grow,” said Lisa Riggs, president of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, a nonprofit that promotes the economic well-being of the county.

The slim selection of appealing sites also discourages out-of-town companies interested in coming here, Riggs added.

It’s not unusual for the state Department of Community & Economic Development to alert the EDC that an industrial firm is seeking a site in Lancaster County that meets certain criteria, but nothing available here fills the bill, Riggs said.

And out-of-town industrial firms looking to come to central or southcentral Pennsylvania aren’t going to wait until something appropriate appears in Lancaster County.

“Lancaster County is very attractive but we’re not the only attractive county,” said land planner and landscape architect Joel Young of Rettew, where he is private development market leader.

“The fact is, we have to consider that we’re in a regional or national competition for these employers. We have certain competitive advantages, but that doesn’t mean we are the end all and be all,” said.

“Our economy could really benefit from having a better inventory of land available,” said Rick Jackson, vice president of landscape architecture at ELA Group, which helps public and private sector clients create land-development plans.

Because available and attractive industrial sites are in short supply, industrial businesses would be wise to strike fast if an opportunity presents itself, advises Scott Bradbury, senior vice president of sales and leasing for U.S. Commercial Realty.

Bradbury, who represented Fillmore during its search, coaches his clients to stay on their toes for the same reason that residential Realtors are prepping their clients to do the same – demand far exceeds supply, so attractive opportunities will be fleeting.

“You need to be on top of the market, and when you hear something is available or becoming available, you need to be able to react,” he said. “The industrial market in Lancaster County has no patience for indecision.”

Limited options

There are no simple answers to the deficit. Worse, some trends make the dilemma even harder to solve.

One bedeviling issue is the county’s lack of so-called “shovel-ready” tracts of land, industry leaders say. The term means a developer already has spent the time and money to prepare a development plan for a parcel, gotten the plan approved by the municipality and secured any other required approvals.

That shovel-ready status enables construction to start quickly once a buyer or tenant is found – a big plus for that buyer or tenant.

But getting those approvals, especially with storm water and environmental regulations getting stricter and more complex in recent years, takes more time and money, discouraging developers from making the upfront investment of tens of thousands of dollars.

If a site isn’t made “shovel ready” by an optimistic developer, that drawn-out approval process can be a turnoff for businesses too.

“As we’ve grown as a county, all the easy sites have been picked over…,” said Bill Boben, senior vice president of sales and leasing at High Associates, the county’s biggest real estate developer and manager.

Ushering development plans through the various required approvals “can be a really long process. When businesses want to expand or move to the area, and they hear, ‘Well, it’s going to take you at least 12 to 14 months to get your building approved,’ that can be a non-starter sometimes,” Boben said.

Rettew’s Young added: “For any businessperson, the unknowns are what’s fearful. Unknowns are what drive potential employers away.”

Competing interests

Another impediment to industrial development is an increasing demand for land from other kinds of users, such as residential developers, at the same time that farm preservationists often want to save those very tracts.

The task of sorting out these competing interests falls on county planners, municipal planners and other public officials. It’s a job that county Planning Commission Executive Director Scott Standish described as “trying to balance all these different needs in the community and do so in a way that retains our quality of life here.”

The role of the county and its municipalities is to designate land, through zoning, that can be used to fulfill an array of its residents’ needs -- living, working, shopping, playing, worshipping and schooling, among other activities, he said.

“Trying to make all that work, within some limits so we can preserve the agricultural heritage that this county is known for, is what planning’s all about,” Standish said.

Though the county has about 24,000 acres of undeveloped, buildable land within its designated growth boundary, it’s not known how many acres of that total are zoned for industrial use, he said.

The quantity of industrial land in the county has not been diminished by rezoning recently, county Planning Commission records show. Actually, the opposite is true -- nine parcels totaling 238 acres have been rezoned to industrial in the past three years. Just two parcels totaling 19 acres were rezoned from industrial to a different use during that period.

Standish said county planners are working with the EDC to identify best uses for buildable land.

Riggs welcomes the collaboration, saying the lack of available industrial sites – especially for small manufacturers – is a critical issue for the local economy, as manufacturing is the biggest driver of economic activity here.

Federal data shows that manufacturing accounts for more than 20% of the county’s $26.9 billion in annual gross domestic product – the value of goods produced and services provided.

“This isn’t a discussion we can push off for five, seven, 10 years. We need to work on it now. The lead time to identify these sites, to work with municipalities, to think about the infrastructure – that stuff takes years,” Riggs said.

Relief could also come from municipalities taking a fresh look at their zoning ordinances, bearing in mind the community’s evolving needs, said Young.

“Some of the municipalities have to look at their zoning ordinances to see if there’s greater flexibility in what can be determined industrial land, or how land that has a different zoning determination may also permit industrial uses, like a mixed-use zone that would allow flexibility,” he said.

Hot market

Industrial real estate agents and developers echo Riggs’ view – small, attractive and available industrial sites are a rarity.

“It’s not just a matter of the large boxes, but small space development is at a premium now too,” said Mike O’Brien, president of Lancaster-based Oak Tree Development.

“We (the county) just don’t have it. Those spaces between 7,000 and 50,000 (square) feet are hard to find. There’s just no buildings. There’s a ton of pent-up demand for smaller spaces …,” he said.

A prime illustration of the demand for such sites is the new Vintage Business Park on South Vintage Road in Paradise Township. The 62-acre property consists of 20 lots – 17 of them for sale. All 17 have been sold after hitting the market mid-year, said Bradbury, their listing agent.

The three other lots will be used for build-to-suit projects that will be leased. They will be marketed soon.

Of course, for developers and company executives looking for land to develop, finding a parcel that’s got the right size, location and zoning isn’t necessarily the end of the search. Sometimes the owner can’t be convinced to sell.

“Any time we found a vacant lot that worked for us, it was being held,” Reinhart said. “Nobody wanted to give theirs up.”

On the leasing side of the industrial real estate market, available space is limited too, according to real estate agents, developers and others.

Rental industrial space in Lancaster County had a vacancy rate last year of 6.6%, up from 2019’s 5.2%, according to Mike Lorelli, High’s senior vice president for commercial asset management. The figures are based on the firm’s look at 383 leased buildings here totaling 24.1 million square feet.

With the 2020 rate near the 10-year average here of 6.9%, Lorelli views the industrial rental market as tight. A healthy vacancy rate could be as high as 10%, he said. “There is little to no quality warehousing (available) under 100,000 (square) feet.”

The availability of industrial space here will improve a bit this year, but mostly in bigger increments.

For instance, among the existing buildings to become available is the former Donnelley Financial Solutions building of 250,000 square feet at 1905 Horseshoe Road.

Happy home

Reinhart believes Fillmore’s future location will be a boon to its productivity.

With the bigger footprint plus its 34-foot ceilings, compared to 24-foot ceilings in the Norman Road location, the Dairy Road site will allow Fillmore to stop renting two off-site warehouses. The Dairy Road building also will have wider aisles and a more efficient racking layout, making it easier for employees to maneuver.

If revenue grows as expected, Reinhart anticipates converting some of Fillmore’s part-time positions to full time and hiring five more full-time workers over the next five years.

All of those advantages make Reinhart grateful that he stopped trying to find a site on his own, by using the LoopNet commercial real estate website and scouring Realtor newsletters, after two years of futility, and switched to working with a Realtor, then focused on buying land that he could develop specifically to Fillmore’s needs.

Reinhart’s also happy he seized the chance to buy the Dairy Road property when his Realtor showed him the opportunity, especially after efforts to finalize other possibilities had proven elusive. Reinhart’s experience prompted him to offer some advice to other industrial companies looking for better facilities.

“If it looks like it’s a good possibility,” he said, “you better lock yourself in a room for a week to get your due diligence done as quickly as possible.”