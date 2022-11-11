There is no labor shortage, employee engagement expert Richard Hadden recently told a Lancaster County audience of business and economic professions.

“There is an appreciation shortage,” Hadden told the crowd of about 340 gathered for the annual breakfast of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

Hadden was invited to speak to the Nov. 1 gathering because staffing is the top issue for Lancaster County employers, said EDC President Lisa Riggs.

Hadden’s provocative statements stem from the research-based case Hadden has been making to business leaders for more than two decades that treating employees well is best for the bottom line. In his talk earlier this month he made the case that treating employees well is the best solution for the labor shortage.

Hadden is co-author of the 2012 book, “Contented Cows Still Give Better Milk: The Plain Truth about Employee Engagement and Your Bottom Line.”

Seven workforce trends Workers are in the driver’s seat

More flexibility – when and where we do our work

Shorter, faster, simpler hiring process

Integration of work life with personal life

More focus on career development as a way to get people truly engaged

Shorter tenures overall

Get used to diversity

Competing for workers

In his presentation to Lancaster leaders, Hadden focused on how a business can compete for workers and be the employer of choice in the “new world” of work. He emphasized the value of people to a business.

“Companies all over this county, this state, the nation and the world say they have plenty of demand for their products and services but they have insufficient supply of labor to support that demand,” Hadden said, acknowledging the realities of what he called the “new world” of work.

According to an EDC report, the size of the county’s workforce is not keeping pace with economic growth and business needs. By 2028, the EDC said for every one job created by business expansion, seven vacancies are created by exits.

The labor shortage has impacted all kinds of businesses from the leisure and hospitality sector to manufacturing and health care.

Currently, Hadden said, nationally the average job applicant is applying to 16 different places of work in every job search.

Here are some ways to find new workers that an expert recently shared with Lancaster leaders Here are some ways expert Richard Hadden suggests that employers can find new workers. Hadden recently spoke at the annual breakfast for the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County. • The usual: Online recruiting sites, advertising, signs in your window, word of mouth, your customers, your friends, your friends’ kids, your kids’ friends. • Boomerang hires – people who used to work for you, and may be interested in returning if what you offer is better than where they went. • Runners-up – they were good candidates for an earlier position, but didn’t make the cut. Maybe they would now. • Those who turned you down for an earlier position. Give them another try. Things are different now. If they still say no thank you, ask them for a referral to someone they know. • Recent retirees. • Members of the autism community, including those with Asperger’s. • Members of other groups you might not have considered – veterans, disabled workers, workers with a criminal record. You have local resources that can connect you to these groups. • Your email signature – put a link to your careers page. • Put signs onsite and on company vehicles, with QR codes, saying that you’re hiring, and providing a way to easily apply. • Pay employees for employee referrals. Make it worth it. Make it easy. Use a graduated payout. • Get referrals from new hires during their first week, when they’re really excited.

Missing workers

Hadden said he is often asked “Where did the workers go?”

Hadden pointed out that there is a confluence of trends and events that affected the workforce, including layoffs and unemployment during the pandemic and what has been dubbed “the Great Resignation.”

In a blog post, Hadden compared the United States’ approach to supporting workers during the pandemic in which they were paid unemployment to the British and European workers who were more likely to be furloughed.

“Enormous payments were made by the government to employers (not individuals), to keep workers on the payroll, even if they had little to do,” Hadden wrote. “Either way, governments supported idled workers. But the relationship between worker and employer was fundamentally different between over here and over there.”

In a series of blog posts, Hadden addresses several other issues affecting the workforce including retirement, fewer workers from outside the United States, people with lingering issues from COVID, deaths, and lack of affordable child care. To read the posts, click here.

Here are some ways to re-think your recruiting and company culture Here are some things expert Richard Hadden says employers should think about when they are recruiting. Hadden recently spoke at the annual breakfast for the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County. • Know the difference between requirements and preferences. You may be looking for a candidate who doesn’t exist. Make your requirements more realistic, and be willing to invest in training and development to create that candidate. You may not have the luxury of insisting on a ready-made candidate in the current climate. • Simplify your application process so it takes 15 to 20 minutes max to complete. After 30 minutes, forget it. More than half of applicants apply using their phones. • Streamline your hiring process. Slow hiring is a major contributor to ghosting. • Strive to be a “Destination Employer” – where people have their sights set on you – working at your company is their goal, their dream. • Whether you have jobs that can be done from home or not, remember that you’re competing in a world where that is now a mainstream option. Offer it for all positions that can be done from home. The abiding principle is flexibility. Provide flexibility for all jobs, or you’ll be at a distinct disadvantage. • If your only option is to work onsite, you’ll severely limit your pool of interested candidates. Nobody has to accept that anymore, especially knowledge workers. Too many competing options. • Flexibility is not limited to remote work options: schedule autonomy, more fluid hours, and more paid time off are good ways to add flexibility.

Recruit and retain

Employers can’t pay their way out of the current climate, Hadden said in his Lancaster talk. Pay is an OK recruiter but it is not the best retainer. He advised businesses to pay attention to the intangibles of the job, which would put less pressure on the tangibles such as pay.

“We’re going to have to get used to working with a lot of people who are just not like you,” Hadden said. “And not just in terms of age and other demographics but in their whole approach to work and the way they see their relationship with work. And that’s fine, but that’s what we’re going to have to get in touch with.”

Changing business culture doesn’t mean businesses need to lower standards, that anything goes or that the employer is giving up control of a business, Hadden said.

Want to learn more? On his website Richard Hadden has provided information specific to his Lancaster talk about employee surveys, more discussion on the question where did all the workers go, and re-recruiting (extreme on-boarding): contentedcows.com/lancaster.

The most impactful thing a business can do is to give employees better bosses, he said. Businesses should make leadership a primary qualification for every person in a management role. Managers should not be people who are just good at the technical part of a job.

The best recruiting tool is a business’s reputation as an employer. Hadden urged employers to treat applicants as if they were customers.

“Know the answer to the question: What’s so great about working at your organization,” Hadden said. “Reputation recruits. Reality retains.”