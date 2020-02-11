La Petite Patisserie, a Lancaster dessert boutique with a cafe and tea room, will be moving this spring to a spot near Franklin & Marshall College.
La Petite Patisserie which had been at 136 N. Prince St., is hoping to open in early April at 621 Harrisburg Ave., the former home of Fresh Farms Cafe.
With seating for nearly 50 inside as well as an outdoor patio, the new La Petite Patisserie at Harrisburg and College avenues will have five times the seating area of the former location, which closed at the end of December.
In the larger space, owner Donna Lussier said she plans to add an ice cream/milkshake bar and expand the espresso and tea offerings. A yet-to-be finalized cafe menu will feature soups, salads and sandwiches. Grab-and-go items will also be available and a Sunday brunch menu is planned.
La Petite Patisserie will continue to sell its own pastries and desserts, including macaroons, cakes, tartes and scones.
Lussier said she is moving because she outgrew her former home at 136 N. Prince St., where she moved in 2015. That spot is now occupied by Pop & Perk, which features coffee drinks, doughnuts and gourmet popcorn.