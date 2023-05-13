Shawn Hess

Heck Construction Company, Inc. has hired Kurt Meckley as its Director of Business Development. In this role he will lead the marketing and public relations efforts for both Heck Construction Company, Inc. and Heck Residential. Meckley, of Lititz, is looking forward to maintaining strong relationships with Heck’s longstanding clients and forging ahead to build new ones. Additionally, he will drive the culture of safety within the company. Meckley holds a BSBA in Business Management from Shippensburg University, the Facility Management Professional (FMP) certification through the International Facility Management Association (IFMA), and the OSHA 10 certification.

Heck Residential welcomes Shawn Hess as Project Manager. Hess brings over 32 years of experience in the residential construction industry. He will work closely with clients, foremen, and sales teams overseeing on-site visits, proposal presentations, and management of time, materials, and labor. He will drive Heck Residential’s commitment to clients to deliver amazing new home builds and renovation projects that are on schedule and on budget. Hess, a resident of Lititz, is a graduate of Warwick High School.

Heck Construction Company, Inc. specializes in design-build projects, within commercial and residential (Heck Residential) settings, by providing an outstanding level of general contractor services and creating lasting relationships with clients, vendors, and employees. Founded in 2006, Denver, PA based Heck Construction and Heck Residential excel at finding efficient solutions–time and cost efficiencies–for every project, deploying a proactive approach that results in getting things done right the first time. For more information, please visit; www.heckconstruction.com or www.heckresidential.com, or call 717-336-1020.

"Who's News," announcements appear on Sundays and feature promotions, hirings and certifications. For questions, pricing information, or to submit your announcement, email businessnews@lnpnews.com.