If a consumer wants to buy milk from a dairy that treats its cows kindly, Kreider Farms can do more than just say it does. Kreider Farms now has proof.

The Manheim-based company’s dairy operation has earned the American Humane Certified designation, passing an inspection by independent auditors who check compliance with more than 200 standards.

Kreider Farms is believed to be the first of the county’s 1,600 dairy farms – most of them small operations -- to earn a humane certification from any of several organizations that bestow such a designation.

The American Humane Association certification gives Kreider Farms a relevant marketing edge at a time when both milk prices and fluid milk consumption are down, said Carly Becker, Penn State Extension dairy educator for Lancaster County.

“I think people in the younger generation are more focused on where their food came from. They want to buy local. They want to make sure the animals their food is coming from were treated well,” Becker said.

“Having that extra stamp of approval on the milk jug or egg carton is going to assure them it’s coming from a well-managed farm with healthy animals,” she said.

Which is not to say the uncertified dairy farms here lack those qualities, Becker emphasized. “There are a lot of other dairies providing excellent animal care. They just haven’t gone through the steps necessary to get certified by a third party,” a process that takes time and money, she said.

The certification did not impress People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, an animal rights organization.

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk called the association’s certification program “damnable” for “misleading well-intentioned consumers who may then think that no animals suffered when that is not true at all -- not even counting the animals’ inevitable slaughter.”

PETA spokeswoman Sophia Charchuk acknowledged that PETA had no knowledge of Kreider Farms’ specific practices, but said that industry-wide practices permitted by the American Humane Association such as artificial insemination are inhumane.

Dave Andrews, Kreider Farms’ vice president of sales and marketing, defended its selection of the American Humane Association certification program, calling the association “the oldest and most respected animal-welfare organization in the United States.”

The nonprofit has gotten an “A” rating from American Institute of Philanthropy’s Charity Watch, putting more than 90% of donated funds into programs, he added.

“This kind of responsible and credible organization is important to defend farmers and zoos against the many radical agri-terrorist animal rights groups trying to slander and tear us down,” a group that includes PETA, Andrews said.

Dairy farms play a key role in the county’s $1.51 billion farming industry. Lancaster County produces more milk than any other county in Pennsylvania, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The county also is the 10th biggest milk producer in the nation.

Within the local dairy industry, Kreider Farms has one of the largest operations. Its 1,700 cows produce 5.8 million gallons of milk per year. Most of the milk produced by Kreider Farms is sold under the Kreider Farms name.

Its milk jugs will carry an American Humane Certified sticker starting this summer.

The certification is the newest initiative in Kreider Farms’ strategy to grow its dairy business, a seven-year-old effort that includes making sizable investments in new products and additional capacity, and a marketing push underscoring its local, farm-fresh origins.

It’s paying off. While many dairies are closing or seeing revenue falter, Kreider Farms’ dairy revenue – more than $12 million a year -- is rising by 5% to 7% annually. Its goal is 10% increases, Andrews said.

“We are working to demonstrate that dairy is still the most nutritious and wholesome alternative and remove any potential negative associations by demonstrating responsible animal welfare and sustainable and regenerative farming practices. So, for us, we are positioning ourselves as the best choice for those who want to buy dairy,” he said.

Byron Shaffer, Kreider Farms’ director of food safety and quality assurance, said the certification process took more than 18 months to complete.

“Most of the practices and requirements were practices we had already implemented. … Some of the practices required us to document and formalize a procedure and create records to demonstrate that we did what we said we did,” Shaffer said.

Kreider Farms estimates it will cost $20,000 to $25,000 a year to participate in the certification process.

Extensive as the certification mandates are, Kreider Farms goes farther to add to its cows’ comfort in its barns and milking parlor, Andrews pointed out.

These amenities include misting systems for relief in hot weather, automatic rotary brushes for a brush or scratch when a cow wants one, a custom-built watering trough at its milking carousel and extra fans to circulate the air in its barns. The largest barn was so impressive to recent visitors from Penn State University that they dubbed it the “Cow Palace,” Andrews recalled.

Kreider Farms is a family business that also produces ice cream and eggs. It farms more than 3,000 acres in Lancaster, Lebanon and Dauphin counties and employs 450 people. Its cage-free hen-laying operation, Noah’s Pride, earned the American Humane Certified designation in 2016.