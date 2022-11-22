Retailers in Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse are gearing up for Small Business Saturday and holiday activities.
“We are a small fourth-generation family business, and the Village houses a group of small local businesses. So we do small business every day,” says Lisa Horn, Kitchen Kettle spokesperson and director of fun.
On Small Business Saturday there will be live entertainment, family activities and live demonstrations in a number of the shops. Guests can see jams and jellies being made in The Jam & Relish Kitchen and pick up some recipes for using the products. Staff at Pepper Lane Fudge & Sweets will demonstrate fudge making. Guests will also have an opportunity to view cheese stretching at Aged & Cured.
Kitchen Kettle Village features over 40 shops, and it recently completed an expansion that adds new retail space.
“We have people that have been shopping with us for years, so we do like to have some continuity with retailers,” Horn says. “But we’re always looking to improve our guest experience, whether it’s with activities, new retailers or by improving access to shops.”
One of the many family co-owners of Kitchen Kettle Village, Michelle Rondinelli talks about the business and how they navigate increasing costs, shipping delays and any trouble they might have receiving shipments on a timely manner in the Jam and Relish Kitchen on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
One of the many family co-owners of Kitchen Kettle Village, Michelle Rondinelli, listens to her cousin, Devon Burnley talk with a reporter about the business and how they navigate increasing costs, shipping delays and any trouble they might have receiving shipments on a timely manner in The Olive Basin, a new store in the village on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Two of the many family co-owners of Kitchen Kettle Village, Michelle Rondinelli and her cousin, Devon Burnley, stand in the village in front of a new section of stores that opened this year on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
A sampler box and jams rest in a bin awaiting customers in the Jam and Relish Kitchen within Kitchen Kettle Village. Last year at this time, there are normally 16 varieties of these jams available, but the store was down to the last 3 varieties as the glass that holds the jam was extremely difficult to get from their supplier. As a result, the owners and operators have purchased more jars this year to keep the same issue from happening again during this holiday season on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Kitchen Kettle Village prepares for the holidays [photos]
Kitchen Kettle Village is busy preparing for holiday shoppers. Some behind-the-scenes actions were needed to provide customers with the experience they are used to having as they shop at the village this time of year.
One of those actions was to stock up on extra glass jelly jars that the Jam and Relish Kitchen had a difficult time getting from their supplier last year. The one and one half ounce sampler jars were in short supply one year ago and the co-owners of the village brought in extra jars this year so they wouldn't have to deal with a shortage this season.
After picking from a collection of 16 varieties of jam, a sampler holds six jars and these items are shipped all over the world, especially during the holiday season.
Along with 42 shops, restaurants and lodging, the village has added a new building this year and it holds The Olive Basin and The Jewelry Bar.
Guests have been entertained in the Village of Intercourse over 60 years, with Kitchen Kettle starting up in 1954 by Pat and Bob Burnley. The business now includes guidance from the second and third generation of family members that run two thirds of the shops located at Kitchen Kettle.
Two of the many family co-owners of Kitchen Kettle Village, Michelle Rondinelli and her cousin, Devon Burnley, stand in the village in front of a new section of stores that opened this year on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
The finishing touches are still being added to a new section at Kitchen Kettle Village, where they await customers for holiday shopping this fall on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
The Olive Basin has nearly doubled in size and has expanded its offerings to include a new line of spices and seasonings. The Jewelry Bar has relocated into a larger space. A new retail store, The Village Soap Company, has opened in the space that formerly housed the Jewelry Bar. It features foaming hand wash, bar soap and laundry soap, and some of the products are made at Kitchen Kettle.
Some other shops to check out include Ana’s Captivating Designs, which features handmade women’s accessories and layering pieces such as hats, scarves, pins and mittens. Jakpot Ceramics is a mother-daughter business featuring functional pottery made by hand by Washington Boro potter Julie A. Kizeik. Kizeik’s mother, Kathleen Kizeik, is the face of the store at the village. Heritage Gallery Outdoor Art features artwork for gardens and outdoor spaces. Happy Camper offers outdoor gear and gifts including coolers, lanterns, backpacks and sweatshirts.
Aged and Cured offers snack items, a variety of cheeses and hot sauces, which Horn says are great for stocking stuffers. The Jam & Relish Kitchen has a variety of gift baskets and boxes.
“The gift of food is something everyone appreciates,” she says. “It can be a hostess gift, a stocking stuffer or something for that hard-to-buy-for person.”
Kitchen Kettle is also offering special ticketed holiday-themed activities for the entire family as part of the ongoing old-fashioned Christmas that’s held Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 17.
— The Holiday Tasting Tour kicks things off Nov. 25, with special food offerings at participating shops and “to-go boxes” for those who don’t wish to eat the items onsite.
“The tasting tour is great for couples and groups of friends,” Horn says. “You visit the shops and activities at your own pace and with your own group.”
— Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends launches on Small Business Saturday and will be held Saturdays through Dec. 17. This festive event includes a homemade cookie, a stocking for each child under 10 and a scavenger hunt throughout the village; a card for children to color and personalize for Santa; photo opportunities with Santa and friends; and a meal voucher for use at the Harvest Cafe for lunch (entrée and a drink). Each group/family also receives a half-pint jar of seasonal jam, holiday spice mix and a treasure hunt of offers at various shops in the village.
— Dinner with Mrs. Claus and Yummie (Kitchen Kettle’s mascot) also launches Small Business Saturday and will be held Saturdays through Dec. 17. Seating is at 6 p.m. at the Kling House restaurant. It features storytelling with Mrs. Claus and Yummie, a gift from Mrs. Claus and photo opportunities.
Tickets are required for the Holiday Tasting Tour, Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends and Dinner with Mrs. Claus and Yummie. Purchase them online at www.kitchenkettle.com/seasonal-fun.
For more information on holiday activities at Kitchen Kettle Village visit www.kitchenkettle.com and Facebook.