Retailers in Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse are gearing up for Small Business Saturday and holiday activities.

“We are a small fourth-generation family business, and the Village houses a group of small local businesses. So we do small business every day,” says Lisa Horn, Kitchen Kettle spokesperson and director of fun.

On Small Business Saturday there will be live entertainment, family activities and live demonstrations in a number of the shops. Guests can see jams and jellies being made in The Jam & Relish Kitchen and pick up some recipes for using the products. Staff at Pepper Lane Fudge & Sweets will demonstrate fudge making. Guests will also have an opportunity to view cheese stretching at Aged & Cured.

Kitchen Kettle Village features over 40 shops, and it recently completed an expansion that adds new retail space.

“We have people that have been shopping with us for years, so we do like to have some continuity with retailers,” Horn says. “But we’re always looking to improve our guest experience, whether it’s with activities, new retailers or by improving access to shops.”

The Olive Basin has nearly doubled in size and has expanded its offerings to include a new line of spices and seasonings. The Jewelry Bar has relocated into a larger space. A new retail store, The Village Soap Company, has opened in the space that formerly housed the Jewelry Bar. It features foaming hand wash, bar soap and laundry soap, and some of the products are made at Kitchen Kettle.

Some other shops to check out include Ana’s Captivating Designs, which features handmade women’s accessories and layering pieces such as hats, scarves, pins and mittens. Jakpot Ceramics is a mother-daughter business featuring functional pottery made by hand by Washington Boro potter Julie A. Kizeik. Kizeik’s mother, Kathleen Kizeik, is the face of the store at the village. Heritage Gallery Outdoor Art features artwork for gardens and outdoor spaces. Happy Camper offers outdoor gear and gifts including coolers, lanterns, backpacks and sweatshirts.

Aged and Cured offers snack items, a variety of cheeses and hot sauces, which Horn says are great for stocking stuffers. The Jam & Relish Kitchen has a variety of gift baskets and boxes.

“The gift of food is something everyone appreciates,” she says. “It can be a hostess gift, a stocking stuffer or something for that hard-to-buy-for person.”

Kitchen Kettle is also offering special ticketed holiday-themed activities for the entire family as part of the ongoing old-fashioned Christmas that’s held Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 17.

— The Holiday Tasting Tour kicks things off Nov. 25, with special food offerings at participating shops and “to-go boxes” for those who don’t wish to eat the items onsite.

“The tasting tour is great for couples and groups of friends,” Horn says. “You visit the shops and activities at your own pace and with your own group.”

— Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends launches on Small Business Saturday and will be held Saturdays through Dec. 17. This festive event includes a homemade cookie, a stocking for each child under 10 and a scavenger hunt throughout the village; a card for children to color and personalize for Santa; photo opportunities with Santa and friends; and a meal voucher for use at the Harvest Cafe for lunch (entrée and a drink). Each group/family also receives a half-pint jar of seasonal jam, holiday spice mix and a treasure hunt of offers at various shops in the village.

— Dinner with Mrs. Claus and Yummie (Kitchen Kettle’s mascot) also launches Small Business Saturday and will be held Saturdays through Dec. 17. Seating is at 6 p.m. at the Kling House restaurant. It features storytelling with Mrs. Claus and Yummie, a gift from Mrs. Claus and photo opportunities.

Tickets are required for the Holiday Tasting Tour, Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends and Dinner with Mrs. Claus and Yummie. Purchase them online at www.kitchenkettle.com/seasonal-fun.

For more information on holiday activities at Kitchen Kettle Village visit www.kitchenkettle.com and Facebook.