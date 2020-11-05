A new cheesesteak shop has opened in downtown Lancaster at the former home of Lancaster Cheesesteak Co.

Located at 43 W. King St., Keystone Steaks offers a similar menu of cheesesteaks, burgers and pizza. The new shop’s owners has some overlap with the management of Lancaster Cheesesteak Co., which debuted in August 2019 but hadn’t reopened since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Keystone Steaks is owned by Sudar Adhikari, Matt Principe and Eric Herr. Herr was a manager at Lancaster Cheesesteak Co. and Adhikari’s brother, Bala, was a principal owner.