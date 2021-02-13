Keystone Steaks has closed its downtown Lancaster sandwich shop and plans to open somewhere else in the spring.

Located at 43 W. King St., Keystone Steaks opened in early November in the former home of Lancaster Cheesesteak Co., which closed at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, then never reopened.

Keystone Steaks features cheesesteaks, burgers and pizza. It is owned by Sudar Adhikari, Matt Principe and Eric Herr. Herr was a manager at Lancaster Cheesesteak Co. and Adhikari’s brother, Bala, was a principal owner.

The owners said they haven’t yet found a new location for the shop, and are also considering operating a food truck.